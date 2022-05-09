Kliment Kolesnikov’s Meet Record Falls at Russian Youth Swimming Championships

2022 Russia Youth Swimming Championships

May 3-7th, 2022

Saransk, Russia

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

The 2022 Russian Youth Swimming Championships concluded on Sunday, where boys born in 2006 and 2007 and girls born in 2008 and 2009 competed. In total, 978 athletes from 63 regional teams competed.

Among the top performers of the meet was Sofya Dyakova from Tatarstan, who won three individual gold medals and set two Meet Records in the process.

The 14-year old won the 400 free in 4:15.69, which broke a 2013-minted Meet Record of 4:18.63 that was previously held by European Junior Champion, World Junior Champion, and Olympian Arina Openysheva.

Dyakova took another almost-three-second bite out of the record in the 800 free, winning by more than 20 seconds. She touched in 8:47.26, which broke the old Meet Record of 8:50.03 that was set by Yana Tolkacheva in 2001 – one of the oldest records standing for the meet.

Dyakova finished the meet with a 16:46.18 in the women’s 1500 free, leading the field by 26 seconds and taking almost 25 seconds off the Meet Record of 17:11.08. That record was set at last year’s meet by Polina Kozyakina.

Dyakova’s improvements:

Race Previous PB Championship Time 400 Free 4:22.40 4:15.69 -6.71s 800 Free 9:03.94 8:47.26 -16.68s 1500 Free 17:07.57 16:46.18 -21.39s

She was responsible for three of the six Meet Records broken over the weekend. The other two were downed in men’s backstroke races, the races where Russia has had their biggest recent international successes.

In the 200 back, Iaroslyv Loze won in 2:01.05. That broke the 2018 Meet Record of 2:01.67 that was set in 2018 by Daniel Zaitsev. Zaitsev has since turned his focus to the sprintier free and fly events and made the semifinals at December’s World Short Course Championships.

Loze also won the 400 IM in 4:27.90.

The other records broken at the meet came in the boys’ sprint backstrokes, where Miron Lifintsev won both the 50 and the 100 meter races in new records.

Lifintsev also won the 100 back in a new record of 55.19. That broke the Meet Record of 55.64 that was set in 2016 by Olympic medalist Kliment Kolesnikov.

He also won the 50 in 25.62, a whopping 8-tenths of a second margin in just a 50 meter race. That swim broke his own prelims record of 25.93, which in turn broke Stepan Kalabin’s record of 26.01 set at last year’s meet. Even at just 16, his time would have ranked him 11th in Russia last year.

Other medal-winning results for him include a silver in the 200 backstroke (2:02.24) and a relay gold for four total medals.

Other Notable Triple Gold Medalists

Seraphim Fokina from Volgograd won the girls’ 100 fly (1:01.41), 200 fly (2:17.87), and 200 IM (2:18.28), and also picked up silver in the 400 IM (4:54.85).

from Volgograd won the girls’ 100 fly (1:01.41), 200 fly (2:17.87), and 200 IM (2:18.28), and also picked up silver in the 400 IM (4:54.85). 13-year old Viktoriya Shkarenkova was the top overall medal earner of the meet with 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal for Moscow. Individually, that included a win in the 50 breast (32.91) and 100 breast (1:12.54).

was the top overall medal earner of the meet with 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal for Moscow. Individually, that included a win in the 50 breast (32.91) and 100 breast (1:12.54). Aleksandr Markushin won both the 400 free (4:01.12) and 800 free (8:19.18) on the boys’ side, and added a relay gold for three total gold medals.

Other Notable Winners