Butterflier Robin Domingo Commits to McGill University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Robin Domingo, a senior at James F. Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina, has committed to McGill University in Montreal, Canada. McGill competes as part of the Canadian U Sports collegiate system.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at McGill University. Huge thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and my family for all the support through this journey. Go McGill!!!”

At the 2021 SCHSL 5A Boys Championship, Domingo won the 100 fly and 200 IM. This is a significant improvement from the 2020 championships, where Domingo placed 4th in the 100 fly and 5th in the 200 IM.

Domingo swims club for the Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club. At the 2022 YMCA Short Course Nationals, Domingo placed 2nd in the 200 fly, 11th in the 400 IM, 14th in the 100 fly, and 18th in the 200 IM.

Domingo has a Winter Juniors cut in the SCY 200 fly. He has Futures cuts in the SCY 100 fly and 200 IM, and the LCM 100 fly.

Best short-course yards times (SCM conversion):

100 fly: 50.03 (55.53)

200 fly: 1:48.09 (1:59.97)

200 IM: 1:52.56 (2:04.94)

400 IM: 3:59.01 (4:25.30)

McGill is an English-speaking university in English- and French-speaking Montreal. McGill is a member of U Sports, Canada’s equivalent of the NCAA and its national governing body of university sports.

At the 2022 U Sports Men’s Championship, McGill placed 4th out of 22 teams. Using the SwimSwam conversion tool (the meet is in SCM), Domingo has the ability to have an immediate impact. With a 1:59.97 200 fly, he would’ve placed 7th in the 200 fly at the championship. He also would’ve made the B final in the 400 IM (4:25.30), and the C finals in the 200 fly (55.53) and 200 IM (2:04.94).

Some of the butterfliers at McGill who have faster times than Domingo are graduating or close to graduating. Clement Secchi, arguably McGill’s top butterflier, is a 4th-year, and Samuel Wang is a graduate student.

Domingo will have the opportunity to train with Hazem Issa, a current first-year who clocked a 54.74 100 fly at the U Sports Championship; Romain Vanmoen, a second-year with a 2:00.76 200 IM and 4:18.62 400 IM; and Erik Linseisen, with a 2:00.90 200 IM and 4:10.90 400 IM.

McGill had a number of other Americans on its rosters. In 2021-22, the men’s team featured third-year William Hein from Massachusetts, first-year Linseisen from Vermont, and first-year John Martin from Illinois. The women’s team featured third-year Erin Miller from Washington, first-year Hana Mollin from Illinois, third-year Ana Olszewski from New York, and first-year Clare Sanderson from Colorado.

Domingo joins Boris Vassilev in the class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.