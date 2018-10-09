Kliment Kolesnikov Hit the Flags in 100 Back Final at Youth Olympics

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

When Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov won the 100 backstroke gold medal on Monday evening in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, he became his country’s first champion of this year’s swimming events, and contributed to an 11-gold-medal haul already that has Russia sitting atop the overall Games medals table through 3 days of competition.

Still, the World Record holder and opening ceremonies flag bearer was disappointed with his time in spite of taking the win.

In an interview with the Russian Olympic Committee, Kolesnikov said he had hoped to be under 53 seconds (his final time was 53.26). In part, he blamed the fact that his hand hit the backstroke flags, which he said were hanging very low, and that caused him to lose tempo and almost miss a turn.

In spite of the time being slower than his 52.53 from the European Championships earlier this summer, Kolesnikov still kept things in perspective. “The main thing now is the gold medal,” he said. “That is more important – the fact that I brought gold to the team outweighs the time.”

Besides his individual swim, he also split a lifetime best of 48.17 to lead off Russia’s mixed 400 free relay – believed to be the 2nd-best time ever by a junior (behind Kyle Chalmers of Australia). He still has the 50 back and 200 back to swim individually.

NONA

He hit the flags? How long are his arms??

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
mike in dallas

….obviously, I need to return to the FINA rules, but I thought that making contact with the overhead flags — as opposed to the lane lines — was an automatic DQ.
Obviously not!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Jimbo

I mean a swimmer can’t help it if his arms are long

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Braden Keith

That would be a really poor reason to disqualify someone, as it’s 100% the fault of the flags/organizers. The flags should never be in such a position where they can be touched other than maybe with a running start bounding off the block and laying out fully to just graze them with a fingertip.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
eagleswim

could it be possible he slipped up and was trying to say lane line?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
Braden Keith

No, he said “the flags hang so low that I hit them with my hand” (roughly translated). Don’t believe that lane lines hang low.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago

