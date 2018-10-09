Kliment Kolesnikov Hit the Flags in 100 Back Final at Youth Olympics

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

When Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov won the 100 backstroke gold medal on Monday evening in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, he became his country’s first champion of this year’s swimming events, and contributed to an 11-gold-medal haul already that has Russia sitting atop the overall Games medals table through 3 days of competition.

Still, the World Record holder and opening ceremonies flag bearer was disappointed with his time in spite of taking the win.

In an interview with the Russian Olympic Committee, Kolesnikov said he had hoped to be under 53 seconds (his final time was 53.26). In part, he blamed the fact that his hand hit the backstroke flags, which he said were hanging very low, and that caused him to lose tempo and almost miss a turn.

In spite of the time being slower than his 52.53 from the European Championships earlier this summer, Kolesnikov still kept things in perspective. “The main thing now is the gold medal,” he said. “That is more important – the fact that I brought gold to the team outweighs the time.”

Besides his individual swim, he also split a lifetime best of 48.17 to lead off Russia’s mixed 400 free relay – believed to be the 2nd-best time ever by a junior (behind Kyle Chalmers of Australia). He still has the 50 back and 200 back to swim individually.