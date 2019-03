Kira Toussaint Ritorna In Gara E Si Qualifica Ai Mondiali FINA

View this post on Instagram

QUALIFIED FOR WORLDS this morning in my first race! 😱 100 back in 59.82! There is so much emotion in this pic. Somehow I was so nervous before my race. I set a goal for myself to qualify immediately for worlds in my first competition, but I didn’t expect it to come so soon already. So this morning I thought: ‘well okay, let’s just do it!!’. After my race the tears came. It was such a relieve. 😭😁🤪 #happytears #goldenlanes #Marseille #roadtoGwangju