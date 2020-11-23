Kennedy Noble Swims Multiple Best Times at Ryan Kent Open

2nd Annual Ryan Kent Open

November 20-22, 2020

Southwest YMCA

Results on Meet Mobile: “2nd Annual Ryan Kent Open”

The three-day Ryan Kent Open intrasquad meet, hosted by the YMCA Westside Silver Fins of Goodyear, Arizona, featured plenty of best times across the nine different sessions. Highlighting the meet was North Carolina State commit and current high school junior Kennedy Noble. Just a few weeks after winning the 200 IM and 100 back at the Arizona high school state championship meet, she returned to the pool to swim multiple new best times with her club team.

Noble’s biggest swim came in the 200 IM where, after swimming a best time at the state championships meet at the start of the month, she dropped over two seconds, breaking 2:00 for the first time. She finished with a time of 1:57.93. The swim also moved her into the all-time top-100 rankings for the 15-16 age group. She is now tied for the 38th fastest time in the USA with Brooke Zettel from last year.

Noble also entered in the age group top-100 rankings in the 200 fly. The second event in which she dipped below 2:00 for the first time, Noble finished with a time of 1:58.39. Her time ties her with Bella Simms swim from earlier this month for the 98th fastest in history.

In addition to the 200 IM and 200 fly, Noble also added new best times in the 400 IM (4:16.45), 100 breast (1:03.72), and 200 free (1:49.07). She set her team record in both the 200 and 400 IM.

Noble was ranked as the #9 recruit on SwimSwam’s Class of 2022 rankings. She was the Junior National champion in the 100 back in 2019, as well as the runner-up in the 200 back.

Joining Noble in swimming multiple best times was another 16 year old, Brodin Faser. Faser had multiple large time drops on the day, including a ten-second drop in the 400 IM (4:19.51). He also added new best times in the 200 IM (2:01.70), 100 breast (1:00.55), 100 fly (56.69), 100 free (50.92), and 200 free (1:51.97).

Other Notable Swims