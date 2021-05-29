Kayla Sanchez, Maggie MacNeil Lead Field of PBs in Women’s 50 Free in Canada

TAKE5 HIGH PERFORMANCE EVENT

Toronto Pan American Sports Center, Toronto, Canada

May 26-28, 2021

Long Course Meters (50m)

A best time for Kayla Sanchez and a 22.0 in the 50 free from Olympic veteran Brent Hayden highlighted the final day of racing at this week’s Swim Ontario High Performance racing event in Toronto.

Racing back-to-back in the final session of two on Friday, Sanchez and Hayden finished first in their respective 50 frees.

For Sanchez, the finish time of 24.81. That dips under her previous best of 24.94 done at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. Since that meet, Sanchez has shifted her focus more toward the 100 and 200 freestyles, and hasn’t raced the 50 free in long course or short course since 2019. While probably not an individual threat in the 50 in Tokyo, her versatility will help in the upcoming ISL season, if she participates, and the improved speed will help boost Canada’s relays at the Olympics, where they are big medal contenders.

Maggie MacNeil, who won the 100 fly on Thursday in 56.14, placed 2nd in the 50 free in 25.21. That’s also a lifetime best, improving her 52.40 from the U.S. Open in November.

Those two led a field that was littered with best times, including 18-year old 4th-place finisher Hannah Cornish from the Uxbridge Swim Club, who marked a 25.79 to better her personal best of 26.13. That new swim makes Cornish, who is committed to swim in the U.S. at the University of Minnesota next season, the 8th-fastest Canadian 18-year old ever in the event.

Backstroke World Champion Kylie Masse shaved .03 seconds off her best time for 5th place in 25.99, and 23-year old Georgia Kidd placed 6th in 26.05 – a best time by almost four-tenths of a second.

A few minutes later, Brent Hayden led the men’s 50 free in 22.08. For the 37-year old, that is the second-fastest time of his comeback, which began shortly before the pandemic began and included with a FINA “A” cut of 21.97 in March of 2020 at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series meet just before the coronavirus pandemic began to shut down the sport globally.

Hayden represented Canada at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympic Games, and returned to racing in 2019 after a 7 year retirement. He won a bronze medal in the 100 free at the 2012 Olympic Games and is the Canadian Record holder in 12 different events, including relays.

Josh Liendo was 2nd on Friday in 22.29 and Yuri Kisil was 3rd in 22.52.

The most-anticipated swim of the day came in the women’s 800 free, where 14-year old Summer McIntosh swam 8:49.43 as a follow-up to jaw-dropping 4:05 in the 400 free on Thursday. That’s about 3 seconds short of her best time.

McIntosh now heads into June with Olympic “A” cuts in the 400 and 1500 freestyles, but not the 800. This is significant, because if Canada is forced to cancel their Olympic Trials, already rescheduled twice, later this month because of the pandemic, she’ll be guaranteed a slot in the Olympics in at least two events.

Other Noteworthy Results: