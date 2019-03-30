Katis Posts 52.16 100 Breast at Christianburg Sectional Day 2

2019 CHRISTIANSBURG SECTIONALS
- March 28th to 31st, 2019
- Christiansburg, Virginia
- SCY
- Results on Meet Mobile “2019 EZ Southern Sectional Championship Meet”
Top 5 Team Scores After Day 2:
WOMEN:
- Nation’s Capital – 189
- Deleware Swim Team – 175
- 757 Swim – 136
- Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 131
- Arlington Aquatic Club – 113
MEN:
- Nation’s Capital – 316
- Enfinity Aquatic Club – 183
- Monocacy Aquatic Club – 141
- Machine Aquatics – 104
- Lancaster Aquatic Club – 100
COMBINED:
- Nation’s Capital – 505
- Deleware Swim Team – 263
- Monocacy Aquatic Club – 246
- Enfinity Aquatic Club – 226
- Machine Aquatics – 200
Day two of Christianburg Sectionals consisted of the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 100 back, and 500 free. Nation’s Capital is continuing to dominate the team battle. 14-year-old Camille Spink (Nations Capital) took the first event of the night, clocking a 1:48.86. That time shed exactly 1-tenth of a second off Spink’s previous best time.
17-year-old Preston Forst (Enfinity Aquatic Club) was the night’s sole double event winner, taking home gold in the men’s 100 fly and 500 free. Forst first etablished a new persoal best in the 100 fly by half a second, touching in 47.40. He was out in a quick 22.17 and back in 25.23. He then went on to win the 500 with a 4:25.61, coming in just off his personal best of 4:24.50.
Lucas Bureau (H2Okie Aquatics) won the men’s 200 free with a 1:36.62. That time came in just off his prelims time of 1:36.43, which was off his best time of 1:34.46. Chuck Katis (Pinnacle Racing) took the men’s 100 breast with a 52.16. That comes in off Katis’ lifetime best of 50.89 from 2015. He is the 11th fastest performer all-time with his best time.
Other event winners:
- Janika Perezous: women’s 100 back – 53.94
- Kira Agne: women’s 500 free – 4:58.51
- Thomas Hamlet: men’s 100 back – 48.13
- Sofia Long: women’s 100 fly – 55.55
- Colby Hurt: women’s 100 breast – 1:03.12
