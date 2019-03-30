Katis Posts 52.16 100 Breast at Christianburg Sectional Day 2

2019 CHRISTIANSBURG SECTIONALS

March 28th to 31st, 2019

Christiansburg, Virginia

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile “2019 EZ Southern Sectional Championship Meet”

Top 5 Team Scores After Day 2:

WOMEN:

Nation’s Capital – 189 Deleware Swim Team – 175 757 Swim – 136 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 131 Arlington Aquatic Club – 113

MEN:

Nation’s Capital – 316 Enfinity Aquatic Club – 183 Monocacy Aquatic Club – 141 Machine Aquatics – 104 Lancaster Aquatic Club – 100

COMBINED:

Nation’s Capital – 505 Deleware Swim Team – 263 Monocacy Aquatic Club – 246 Enfinity Aquatic Club – 226 Machine Aquatics – 200

Day two of Christianburg Sectionals consisted of the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 100 back, and 500 free. Nation’s Capital is continuing to dominate the team battle. 14-year-old Camille Spink (Nations Capital) took the first event of the night, clocking a 1:48.86. That time shed exactly 1-tenth of a second off Spink’s previous best time.

17-year-old Preston Forst (Enfinity Aquatic Club) was the night’s sole double event winner, taking home gold in the men’s 100 fly and 500 free. Forst first etablished a new persoal best in the 100 fly by half a second, touching in 47.40. He was out in a quick 22.17 and back in 25.23. He then went on to win the 500 with a 4:25.61, coming in just off his personal best of 4:24.50.

Lucas Bureau (H2Okie Aquatics) won the men’s 200 free with a 1:36.62. That time came in just off his prelims time of 1:36.43, which was off his best time of 1:34.46. Chuck Katis (Pinnacle Racing) took the men’s 100 breast with a 52.16. That comes in off Katis’ lifetime best of 50.89 from 2015. He is the 11th fastest performer all-time with his best time.

Other event winners: