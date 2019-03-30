14 Records Down, Gemmell & Hayon Crack 13-14 Top 10 at NCSA AG Champs

2019 NCSA AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the third day of the 2019 NCSA Age Group Championships, 14 meet records fell. This now brings the total to 33 meet records broken so far at this meet with one more day to go.

In prelims, Erin Gemmell of Nation’s Capital broke the girls 13-14 200 free meet record with a 1:48.08. In finals, Gemmell re-set it with a 1:46.19. That is now the 9th-fastest time in the 13-14 age group. Mid-Wisconsin Wave Makers’ William Hayon joined Gemmell in making the 13-14 all-time top 10 times. Hayon broke the boys 13-14 meet record and the 50-second barrier in the 100 fly with a 49.12, the 8th-fastest time in the 13-14 age group ever. His second record of the meet was in the 50 back with a 23.20.

Thomas Heilman (Piedmont Family YMCA) broke the boys 11-12 500 free meet record with 4:50.93, which ranks #30 all-time in the 11-12 age group. Eric Lambert (NOVA of Virginia) joined Heilman in breaking the boys’ 11-12 meet records. Lambert defeated Heilman in the 200 IM and broke the meet record with a 2:01.00, now the 25th-fastest time for the 11-12 age group.

Tess Howley of Long Island set the girls 13-14 100 fly meet record with a 53.51, now the 23rd-fastest time in the 13-14 age group. Howley currently is the NAG holder in the 200 fly (1:55.29).

In the girls 13-14 50 back, four swimmers were under the 2017 meet record of 26.37. Winning the event and writing her name on the meet record was Saint Andrew’s Aspen Gersper with a 26.00. Also swimming under the meet record were Long Island teammates Kiara Kennedy (26.02) and Tess Howley (26.26). Fourth-place finisher Emma Kern of Aquajets (26.33) joined in the quartet under the record.

Four more individual records, plus three relay records, also fell during the day 3 events:

Boys 10&U 500 Free: William Domokos-Murphy (St. Andrew’s)- 5:35.86

(St. Andrew’s)- 5:35.86 Boys 10&U 50 Back: Luke Vatev (Hornets Age Group)- 29.38

(Hornets Age Group)- 29.38 Girls 11-12 200 Breast: Layla Welsch (Piedmont Family YMCA)- 2:22.31

(Piedmont Family YMCA)- 2:22.31 Boys 11-12 200 Breast: Jeffrey Lou (Ultimate Swimming)- 2:17.71

(Ultimate Swimming)- 2:17.71 Girls 10&U 200 free relay: Rockville Montgomery- 1:54.15 Isadora Feltrin (29.88), Paige Henry (28.75), Mckenna Carswell (27.78), Elizabeth Chen (27.74)

Boys 11-12 200 Free Relay: Rockville Montgomery- 1:38.81 Calix McCormick (24.54), Cedric Chen (25.18), Adriano Arioti (24.84), Tyler Coapstick (24.25)

Girls 13-14 200 Free Relay: Long Island Aquatic Club- 1:36.44 Hana Shimizu-Bowers (24.79), Cavan Gormsen (24.08), Kiara Kennedy (24.25), Tess Howley (23.32)



More Day Three Event Winners:

Girls 10&U 500 Free: Gretchen Gerke (Iowa Flyers)- 5:57.31

(Iowa Flyers)- 5:57.31 Girls 11-12 500 Free: Ava Wolf (Rockwood Swim Club)- 5:09.57

(Rockwood Swim Club)- 5:09.57 Boys 13-14 200 Free: Kevin Glennon (Countryside YMCA)- 1:43.57

(Countryside YMCA)- 1:43.57 Girls 11-12 50 Fly: Ainsley Taylor (Nation’s Capital)- 26.84

(Nation’s Capital)- 26.84 Boys 11-12 50 Fly: Eric Lambert (NOVA of Virginia)- 25.46

(NOVA of Virginia)- 25.46 Girls 10&U 100 Fly: Addison Hunter (Monocacy Aquatic Club)- 1:07.09

(Monocacy Aquatic Club)- 1:07.09 Boys 11-12 100 Fly: Luke Vatev (Hornets Age Group)- 1:04.88

(Hornets Age Group)- 1:04.88 Girls 10&U 50 Back: Karina Miller (WEST Swim Club)- 30.95

(WEST Swim Club)- 30.95 Girls 11-12 200 IM: Burlingtyn Bokos (Ultimate Swimming)- 2:09.48

(Ultimate Swimming)- 2:09.48 Girls 13-14 400 IM: Erin Miller (Saint Andrew’s)- 4:30.25

(Saint Andrew’s)- 4:30.25 Boys 13-14 400 IM: Kevin Glennon (Countryside YMCA)- 4:08.94

(Countryside YMCA)- 4:08.94 Boys 10&U 200 Free Relay: Rockville Montgomery (Phillips, Ye, Begin, Rooney)- 1:54.03

Girls 11-12 200 Free Relay: Academy Bullets (Buvary, Pytel, Murphy, Dorman)- 1:41.28

Boys 13-14 200 Free Relay: Long Island Aquatic Club (Ma, Beehler, Huh, Tsai)- 1:29.88

Team Scores After Day Three:

Top 5 Boys

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club- 1252 Long Island Aquatic Club- 978.5 Academy Bullets Swim Club- 590 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc- 574 Machine Aquatics- 337

Top 5 Girls

Long Island Aquatic Club- 1194.5 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club- 1052 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc- 416 Nation’s Capital Swim Club- 404 Aquajets Swim Team- 382

Top 5 Combined