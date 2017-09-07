Katie Ledecky Ready To Invite World To LA 2028 Olympics

Olympic champion, Katie Ledecky is ready to welcome in the world to LA 2028, for a chance to compete in a large international event on U.S. soil.

Ledecky is one of the most decorated swimmers in the U.S. to date, having won the gold medal at the 2012 London Games in the 800. At the 2016 Rio Games, Ledecky helped Team USA to a silver medal in the 4x100M Freestyle Relay, a gold medal in the 400M freestyle, 200M freestyle and 800M freestyle. Her 800M freestyle run was enough to beat the World Record by more than two seconds (8:04.79) and was 11 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

This all took place before Ledecky was a freshman in college, where she wound up with Stanford, shattering records along the way.

“I’ve always dreamed of competing at a big international meet on U.S. soil. To have so many people in the stands cheering for Team USA, I know it would be nerve-racking but I would be so excited I have goosebumps,” said Ledecky.