Katie Hoff Stars in Xarelto Commercial

Katie Hoff, a world class swimmer, is starring in a new commercial promoting Xarelto. Xarelto is best known as a blood thinner.

Hoff made her Olympic debut in the 2004 Summer Olympics at the age of 15. Four years later, she qualified for the 2008 Olympics and won 3 medals – silver in the 400 free, bronze in the 400 IM, and bronze in the 800 free.

In 2012, she missed the Olympic Team after placing 20th in the 200 and 400 free and 13th in the 800 free.

In 2014, Hoff returned to the sport of swimming after taking a hiatus in 2013 to focus on her studies at the University of Miami. In April, Hoff swam her first meet at the Arena Pro Swim Series at Mesa and swam to gold in the 200 individual medley. Hoff had planned to swim at Nationals in Irvine, California, but was forced to scratch due to health problems.

In October of 2014, doctors found that she had blood clots in her lungs, which took months to recover from. Due to her continuing health issues, Hoff announced her retirement from swimming December of 2015.