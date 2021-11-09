Katie Crom, One of Top Remaining 2022 Recruits, Announces Verbal to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katie Crom from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Michigan in the class of 2026.

“After taking my sweet time, I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Michigan! I’m so thankful for the continuous support from my family, friends, and coaches. GO BLUE💙〽️”

Crom is one of the last holdouts from our list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2022. We ranked her “Best of the Rest” for her butterfly, mid-distance freestyle, and 400 IM times, which are among the best in the class. She was recently named to the 2021-2022 U.S. National Junior Team.

A senior at Tesoro High School, Crom won the 500 free (4:46.52) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:02.84) as a freshman at the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division I Championships. California canceled high school sports during her sophomore year, but last season she came in 3rd in the 100 fly (54.28) and 6th in the 200 IM (2:03.76) at the Division I meet.

Crom does her year-round swimming with Mission Viejo Nadadores. She competed in four events at Olympic Trials Wave II and finished 19th in the 200 fly (2:12.74), 23rd in the 400 free (4:15.10), 37th in the 200 free (2:01.98), and 35th in the 400 IM (4:52.65). Her best times in those events

200 free – 2:00.71

400 free – 4:11.86

200 fly – 2:10.31

400 IM – 4:46.61

She also has Wave I cuts in the 50 free (25.94), 100 fly (59.70), and 200 IM (2:16.67).

In short course yards, she holds the Southern California LSC record for 15-16 girls in the 200 fly with 1:56.00. At the Kevin Perry Senior Meet in La Mirada this past weekend, she improved .2 of a second in the 100 free, .9 in the 200 free, 2.1 seconds in the 500 free, and .3 in the 100 fly.

Her best SCY times are:

50 free – 23.35

50 free relay start – 22.93

100 free – 49.15

200 free – 1:47.57

500 free – 4:44.39

100 fly – 53.98

200 fly – 1:56.00

200 IM – 2:02.48

400 IM – 4:15.34

Crom will join Michigan’s class of 2026 next fall with Devon Kitchel, Riley Francis, Brady Kendall, Christey Liang, Ella Jo Piersma, and Malia Amuan.

