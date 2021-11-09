LEN Euro Cup Quarter-Finals Preview: Joining The Sicilians

Courtesy: LEN

The two teams from Sicily seem to be well positioned to reach the semi-finals after multiple-goal wins in the first leg. The other two duels are wide open.

Though one should never call something 100% sure in advance in competitive sports, it’s still hard not to see the two teams of Sicily make the semis. Palermo is perhaps the safest bet as it plays at home with a four-goal advantage against Mladost. Ortigia travels to Szolnok with a five-goal win under its belt, though the title-holders are to try to give their best to cause an upset but that would rather be a miracle.

The other two return matches are wide open since there were no decisions two weeks ago. Both matches in Spain were thrillers and the same may happen Wednesday evening in Savona and in Budapest. Indeed, in case of Savona, a tied match is always in the cards as the Italians drew 5 of their last 6 encounters played in the LEN competitions. BVSC, still unbeaten in Europe this season, is ready to play another memorable game against Barcelona.

Courtesy of the host clubs, all games can be followed live on the LEN website. Visit: http://www.len.eu/?p=18750

Euro Cup, Quarter-finals, 2nd leg

19.30 RN Savona (ITA) v Astralpool Sabadell (ESP) – 1st leg: 13-13

19.30 Szolnoki Dozsa (HUN) v CC Ortigia (ITA) – 1st leg: 4-9

19.30 Telimar Palermo (ITA) v HAVK Mladost Zagreb (CRO) – 1st leg: 11-7

20.00 BVSC-Zuglo (HUN) v CN Barcelona (ESP) – 1st leg: 6-6