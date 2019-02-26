Kathleen Baker Says The Pro Life Can Be Lonely: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

SwimSwam embedded with Speedo during their photo shoot for the release of the new Speedo Fastskin. There we caught up with Olympic Champion and World Record Holder Kathleen Baker. She is back in the fold with the magic man, Coach David Marsh in La Jolla, California with Team Elite Aquatics.

Coming off of 2018, one of the best seasons of her career, Kathleen’s been transitioning into the pro life. For any elite, going from a college team atmosphere to the pros isn’t easy. She’s frank about this topic, and it’s clear she was prepared for the change–sober about the transition. She added that while it’s a little lonely, the pro life is very exciting. Moreover, in her words, she has a lot of freedom to just focus on swimming.

Kathleen, a backstroke specialist, competes in one of the most competitive disciplines on the global stage. While challengers in U.S. and from around the world are a threat, I’m 100% Team Baker. Aside from the fact that we both swam for the same club (SwimMAC) and coach (Marsh), I’m bullish on Baker for the cold, hard numbers. Her 58 flat 100m back last summer at U.S. Nationals proved she’s a break-through star. I’d love to see her break the 58 second barrier at 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. I also think anything under the 58 barrier tops the podium.

