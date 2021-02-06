Kate McCown Commits to Ouachita Baptist with NSISC A-Final Times in 500/1650

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Kate McCown from Rockwall, Texas has announced her intention to swim at Ouachita Baptist University in the class of 2025.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Ouachita Baptist University! A huge thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way. Go Tigers!”

McCown swims for Rockwall High School and the club team Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence. A free/fly specialist, she has dropped time in nearly all of her best events since the re-opening of the pools this fall. In December, she competed in the 50/100/200/500/1650 free and 100/200 fly at the 2020 18&U Winter Championships. She won the mile, placed 3rd in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly, and came in 4th in the 500 free and 5th in the 400 IM. She took nearly 2 seconds off her previous PB in the 1650 free and notched lifetime bests in the 100 free (by a few hundredths) and 100 fly (by .8), as well. In January she improved her times in the 200 free (by 1.5 seconds) and the 400 IM (by 13 seconds – it was her first 4IM in 3 years). Earlier in the fall, she had swum PBs in the 500 free (by 2.8 seconds), 1000 free (by almost 22 seconds), and the 200 fly (by 5.5 seconds).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:23.95

1000 free – 10:31.02

500 free – 5:07.93

200 free – 1:56.72

100 free – 55.52

200 fly – 2:18.02

100 fly – 1:03.40

400 IM – 4:49.70

McCown will join the Tigers with fellow class of 2025 commits Hannah Schulze, Krista Parker, and Lindsay Johnson. She would have been OBU’s best distance freestyler last season and her top times would have scored at the 2020 New South Intercollegiate Swim Championships in the 1650 free (5th), 500 free (A final), 200 free (B final), 200 fly (B final), and 400 IM (B final).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.