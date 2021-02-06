Charlotte Bonnet Goes 1:56.9 in 200 Free, Just Off World #3 Time This Year

2021 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 5 – Sunday, February 7

Nice, France

LCM (50m)

Meet Information

Results

Charlotte Bonnet was in a class of her own in the 200 free tonight in Nice, clocking a big 1:56.96 for the victory. She finished well ahead of Anna Egorova, the Russian, who was second in 1:59.11. Bonnet is currently ranked third in the world in this event, and she nearly surpassed that time from the French Elite Nationals in December, a 1:56.65.

In the 200 fly tonight, Kristof Milak led the field with a 1:56.80, coming less than two seconds off of his season-best. He was 1:54.98 in December at the Hungarian Championships, a time that holds up at #2 in the world.

Milak was also in the 100 free final, where he cracked 50 seconds to place fifth (49.78). Winning tonight was Maxime Grousset, going 49.23 ahead of Greece’s Apostolos Christou (49.36) and French superstar Florent Manaudou (49.46). Germany’s Josha Salchow also broke 50 seconds in fourth, posting a 49.77.

Katinka Hosszu won the 400 IM tonight in a 4:42.96, which is a season-best. She moves to #15 in the world rankings, though the world record-holder is still ten seconds back of world leader this season, Australian sensation Kaylee McKeown (4:32.73). In the 200 back, she bagged another win, going 2:13.30.

Germany’s Marco Koch cozied up to the 2:10 barrer in the 200 breast, falling just short of a 2:09 with a 2:10.24 win. He finished ahead of Leon Marchand, who was second in 2:12.61, about a second off of his best.

Swiss record-holder Jeremy Desplanches dipped under two minutes in the 200 IM, winning in 1:58.40 ahead of countrymate Roman Mityukov (2:00.34) and French junior standout Marchand (2:00.99). For Marchand, he just misses his own French age record of 2:00.66.

Anastasia Kirpichnikova got under her prelims time in the 1500 free final, posting a 16:00.28. Her 15:53.18 from December has her at #3 in the world rankings.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS