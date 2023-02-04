Kate Douglass’ 50.47 100 Back Highlights Fast Prelims Session at Cavalier Invite

2023 CAVALIER INVITE

February 3-5, 2023

UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA

25 Yards (SCY)

Live Results: “2023 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobile

Teams: UVA, George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Richmond, William & Mary

Let’s try understatement instead of hyperbole: Kate Douglass is pretty decent at a lot of different swimming events. Douglass, fastest women ever in the yards versions of the 50 free and the 200 breast, threw down a new big personal best in the 100 back this morning. Her time of 50.47 in the prelims session on the second day of the annual Cavalier Invite broke a pool record previously held by teammate Gretchen Walsh (the 2nd-fastest woman ever in that event), set a new personal best by well over a second (her previous best was a 51.84), and moves her up to #3 in the NCAA this season. It also puts her just outside the top 20 all-time in an event in what’s her “worst” stroke, although as an elite IMer, of course, she doesn’t have a weak stroke in the traditional sense.

The 200 free also saw some electric times on the women’s side. South African national Aimee Canny popped a 1:43.90 in what looks to be only her third time ever swimming the event in yards. She’d been 1:46 a couple times last month in dual meets, but this morning’s swim moves her up to #5 nationally this season. With another six weeks to go before NCAAs, she’s now less than half a second away the time it took to make the A-final last year.

UVA freshman Claire Tuggle had a big swim of her own in the 200 free. She posted the second-fastest time of the morning with a 1:44.81. That’s her first personal best in this event in almost five years; her previous best time of 1:44.96 came back in March of 2018, when she was just 13 years-old. Reilly Tiltmann, who won the B-final in this event at NCAAs last year, went 1:45.71 for the 3rd-fastest time, followed by Gretchen Walsh at 1:46.05.

On the men’s side, another quite versatile swimmer, UVA’s Tim Connery, set a new personal best in the 100 breast with a time of 52.95. That knocks about a quarter of a second off of his previous best of 53.19 from late 2019, when he was still in high school. His teammate Noah Nichols who’s currently tied for #4 in the nation with a 51.51, posted the top time of the morning with a 52.21.

Other top seeds: