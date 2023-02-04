Peaty Posts 59.57 100 Breast, Dean Hits 1:46.33 200 Free In Southport

2023 SOUTHPORT OLYMPIC PREP MEET (AUS)

The sizable British squad attending a training camp down under took on the local talent at the 2023 Southport Olympic Preparation Meet on the Gold Coast, Australia. Although the squad is engaged in heavy sessions both in the pool and out, key results here bode well for the upcoming British Swimming Championships on the calendar for April.

Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training on Australia’s Gold Coast

Olympic champion Adam Peaty wasted no time putting his breaststroking prowess on display, taking the 100m and 50m distances with ease today.

28-year-old Peaty first logged a winning effort of 59.57 to secure the only sub-minute 100m breast of the field. He opened in 27.67 and closed in 31.90 to check in as the #2 performer in the world this season. Only Dutchman Arno Kamminga has been quicker, owning the sole time under the 59-second threshold in 58.90 from last December.

Peaty stopped the clock in a time of 27.10 to double up with a gold in the 50m breast today as well. That renders the Brit on top of the world rankings, displacing former leader Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands.

Sprint ace Anna Hopkin got her hand on the wall first in two races, diving in for the women’s 50m and 100m freestyle events.

In the former, 26-year-old Hopkin, formerly of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, earned a time of 24.80 to beat out fellow Brit Isabella Hindley. Hindley settled for silver in 25.47.

Hopkin follows world leader Shayna Jack of Australia (24.48) and American Abbie Weitzeil (24.70) to slide into the season rankings in slot #3.

As for the 100m free, Hopkin and Hindley finished 1-2 again, with Hopkin hitting 54.49 to easily top the entire field. Hindley was well behind in 57.17 while Hopkin’s effort ranks among the top 10 performers on the season.

Olympic champion Tom Dean put up a super solid performance to take the men’s 200m free. He produced a mark of 1:46.33 (51.31/55.02) as a start to his 2023 calendar year of racing.

Dean’s result surpassed his previous season-best of 1:47.82 from last December to now rank him as the #3 swimmer in the world this season.

Additional winners from the British contingent included Freya Anderson clocking 2:00.84 to win the women’s 200m free while James Guy touched in 52.90 to lead the men’s 100m fly field.

Greg Butler got it done for gold in the men’s 200m breast in 2:17.98 while Jonathon Adam was the quickest men’s 100m backstroker in 54.42. 18-year-old Jacob Whittle put up the sole sub-50-second 100m free in 49.54 while Holly Hibbott claimed the 200m fly victory in 2:15.35.

Additional Notes: