British Stars Entered In Southport Olympic Prep Meet

2023 SOUTHPORT OLYMPIC PREP MEET (AUS)
- Friday, February 3rd & Saturday, February 4th
- Gold Coast Aquatic Center, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Site
- Entries
The sizable British squad attending a training camp down under is hitting a long course meet this weekend.
Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training on Australia’s Gold Coast
The likes of Adam Peaty, James Guy, Tom Dean, Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkin are among the contingent headed to the Southport Olympic Prep Meet at the Gold Coast Aquatic Center, the site of the Brits’ training camp.
Although they’re under heavy training, we’ll still get to see the athletes take on several of their pet events, with Peaty entered in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and Guy taking on the 100m fly. They’ll tangle with some of the local talent, including All Saints’ Thomas Hauck, Somerset teenager Olympia Pope and Southport’s Gabriella Peiniger.
Below are the entries for the British squad and look for full meet recaps to follow once the action begins.
Jonathon Adam – 100m back
Freya Anderson – 200m free
Kieran Bird – 200m free
Cameron Booker – 200m back
Greg Butler – 50m/100m/200m breast
Elliott Clogg – 50m/100m back, 100m free
Tom Dean – 200m free
Luke Greenbank – 100m/200m back
James Guy – 100m fly
Holly Hibbott – 200m fly
Isabella Hindley – 50m/100m free
Anna Hopkin – 50m/100m free
Ed Mildred – 100m fly
Adam Peaty – 50m/100m breast
Jacob Peters – 100m fly
Jacob Whittle – 100m/200m free, 100m fly
Brodie Williams – 200m back