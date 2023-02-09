Kate Douglass 2:01.43 200 Breast US Open Record | FULL RACE VIDEO ANALYSIS

Let’s take a deep dive into Kate Douglass‘ 3rd breaking of the American and US Open record of the women’s 200 breast. My takeaways:
- We are seeing a revolution in the way athletes are swimming through an entire season. 10 years ago, athletes had more muscle that they could use less, swimming slow in-season only to have a huge taper and drop a lot of time at their championship meet. Today, we are seeing athletes (Leon Marchand, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass) develop functional muscle that they develop throughout a season by racing faster and faster. They still go fast at the end of the season… but they also go fast the rest of the time too.
- Douglass’ start mirrors Caeleb Dressel’s in the “take your marks” phase: instead of using a “straight arm” stance, she bends her elbows toward her, making it easier tp carry momentum through her arms into the water rather than pulling them back then having to push them forward again (what happens when you straighten them).
- Douglass’ consistency is bonkers – her stroke count by 25 is 4,5,5,5,6,6,6,6. In all 3 of her record-breaking swims in this event, her first 50 is obviously the fastest, but then her 2nd 50 is significantly faster than the 3rd and 4th (see below):
- Comparative Splits:
KATE DOUGLASS, 2023 CAVALIER INVITE (CURRENT US OPEN RECORD) KATE DOUGLASS, 2022 TENNESSEE INVITE (FORMER US OPEN RECORD) KATE DOUGLASS, 2022 NCAAS (FORMER US OPEN RECORD) 50m 27.71 27.94 27.84 100m 30.38 (58.59) 30.82 (58.76) 31.14 (58.98) 150m 31.53 31.49 31.56 200m 31.31 (1:02.84) 31.62 (1:03.11) 31.65 (1:03.21) Final Time 2:01.43 2:01.87 2:02.19
- On her last 25, Douglass looked to be tightening up and I was sure she’d take 7 strokes. However, because Douglass was able to keep her stroke length and DPS, taking 6 strokes on the last 25 propelled her to a 31.3 last 50 (as opposed to her other 2 swims where she finished in 31.6).
- Comparative Splits: