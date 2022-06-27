Karina Manrique and Chloe Convis Join St. Thomas University’s (FL) Class of 2026

Karina Manrique and Chloe Convis have announced their commitments to swim at NAIA school St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida for the fall of 2022.

Manrique is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is a senior at Cypress Bay High School. She competes for Midtown Weston Aquatics, where she specializes in the sprint freestyle and breaststroke events.

“I’m so blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at St. Thomas University! So grateful for my coaches at MWA who have helped me get to where I am today. Also wanted to thank my family and friends for all the love and support. Thank you to Coach Ceasar for this amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to see what these next four years has to offer! GO BOBCATS🐾💙!”

Best Times SCY:

50 freestyle: 26.08

100 freestyle: 56.36

200 freestyle: 2:02.42

100 breaststroke: 1:10.59

100 butterfly: 1:01.18

200 IM: 2:17.83

Chloe Convis is a senior at Perry High School in her hometown of Gilbert, Arizona. She competes for the Mesa Aquatics Club in Mesa, Arizona, where she is a USA Swimming Futures qualifier in the 200 IM. At the 2022 USA Sectional Championships in Austin, Convis threw down a lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.20).

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming career at St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida! I cannot thank my family, teammates and coaches enough for their endless support throughout the years. I’m so blessed to be given this opportunity to continue to do what I love, and I cannot wait to be a Bobcat! 🐾”

Best Times SCY:

200 IM – 2:07.48

400 IM – 4:33.83

100 Breaststroke – 1:06.20

200 breaststroke – 2:23.35

Both Manrique and Convis should contribute to St. Thomas’ roster as the team enters its second season as a varsity program. Convis would have led the team in the 200 IM last season by over 3 seconds, and the 400 IM by over 30 seconds. She also would have been the team’s second-fastest swimmer in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke behind sophomore Mikayla DePover. Manrique, meanwhile, would have been the team’s 3rd fastest 100 freestyler, 2nd-fastest 200 freestyler, and 3rd-fastest 100 butterflier, giving her plenty of relay opportunities as well as individual events.

At the 2022 Sun Coast Championships, St. Thomas finished 3rd overall on the women’s side. Led by the aforementioned DePover’s 2nd place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.64), the team scored a total of 481 points. DePover also led the St. Thomas women to a 15th overall finish at the NAIA National Championships, where she made finals in the 50/100/200 breaststroke to help the team score 81 points total.

With their commitments, Manrique and Convis join a large St. Thomas class of 2026 that includes Janine Grund, Zita Cornelissen, Alessia Claassen, Sophie Urias, Ana Blyashyn Campos, Yana Trop, Claudia Ashford, Ana Sales, Frida Johanne Weien Buusmann,Sarah Vibskov, Sydney Milled, Belen Castro, Jordyn Eckert, Wiktoria Bidnik, Izzy Gifford, Beatriz and Moron Alonso. Notably, the class is largely internationally based, with Manrique and Convis joining Gifford, Eckert, Milled, and Armstrong as the only domestic recruits.