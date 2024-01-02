Kansas HS State Champion Brock Wallace Commits To Cleveland State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brock Wallace of Wichita, Kansas, has announced his decision to further his academic and athletic career at Cleveland State University. Wallace is currently in his final year at Wichita Northwest High School, where he participates in the Early College Academy program.

Wallace trains year-round with the Wichita Northwest YMCA and swims a mix of backstroke, IM, and middle-distance freestyle events. He’s a Futures qualifier in the 100 & 200 backstroke, as well as in the 200 & 400 IM.

Highlighting Wallace’s short course season thus far is his performance at the Jim Devine Invitational. He was the runner-up finisher in both IM events, hitting personal best times of 1:53.83 and 4:06.49 in the process. Wallace also saw improvements across his freestyle events, dropping nearly two seconds in the 500 (4:40.34) and nearly 20 seconds in the 1650 (16:24.38).

In February, Wallace represented his high school at the Kansas High School State Championships (6A). He came away with victories in both the 200 IM and 100 back, clocking times of 1:54.95 and 51.45. His 200 IM marked a new personal best at the time.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:42.87

500 free – 4:40.34

100 back – 50.88

200 back – 1:49.45

200 IM – 1:53.83

400 IM – 4:04.97

Cleveland State competes in the Horizon League, where the men placed 3rd as a team at the 2023 conference meet. The program is under the direction of head coach Hannah Burandt, who is in the middle of her 5th season in the role.

Wallace’s current personal best time in 200 backstroke would have landed him solidly inside the B-final at this year’s meet, while his times in the 400 IM and 100 back would have been right on the edge of advancing to finals. Leading the 200 backstrokers for Cleveland State last season was Jackson Nester, who logged a 1:44.58 for 3rd at conference. Nester, a junior this year, is the fastest performer so far this year as well with a season best of 1:45.40.

Joining Wallace in Cleveland State’s incoming class next fall is Alex Cucu, Nathan Dunhac, and Seth Smith. Cucu and Dunhac swim a mix of breaststroke and IM, while Smith focuses on distance free.

