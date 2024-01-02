Freestyler Grace Oggero Signs With Arkansas-Little Rock For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Oggero of Houston, Texas, has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. Oggero is currently a senior at Incarnate Word Academy, and will arrive on campus next fall ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

“I am so excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the D1 level at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock! I would like to thank my parents, family, coaches, teammates, and friends for supporting me throughout my journey. I would also like to thank Coach Nathan for giving me the opportunity to join this amazing group of women! Go Trojans!!”

Oggero is primarily a distance freestyle specialist. Most of her personal best times were recorded during the 2021-2022 season, but she still competed a few times this past spring and summer. She was a relay swimmer at the 2023 TAPPS Division I State Championship, where she clocked a 56.13 on the lead off leg of her high school’s 3rd-place 400 freestyle relay. She also anchored the team’s 200 freestyle relay with a split of 25.16.

Highlighting her summer in 2022 was the Gulf Senior Long Course Championships. She topped the field in the 1500m free in 18::27.05, taking over 15 seconds off her previous best time. She was also the 4th-place finisher in the 400m free, where she hit a best time of 4:42.44.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:57.75

500 free – 5:11.12

1000 free – 10:41.96

1650 free – 17:44.65

Arkansas-Litte Rock competes in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), where the team finished 9th out of 10 teams this past season. The squad is led by head coach Nathan Townsend, who is currently in the middle of his first season in the role.

If Oggero gets back to her personal best time in the 1650, she has a strong chance at being an immediate contributor for Little Rock, as it took a 17:49.66 to score at the 2023 MVC Championships. The team’s top finisher in the event last year was Avery Spencer, who took 26th with a 17:54.61.

Joining Oggero in Little Rock’s class of 2028 is Lynlee Spinhirne, Brooke Cummings, and Jae Dauphinais. Spinhirne is also a Texas native, while Cummings is from Indiana and Dauphinais is from Tennessee.

