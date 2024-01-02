Air Force Gains Commitment From Distance Specialist Evan Witte (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Witte, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, has announced his commitment to continue his education and swimming career at the United States Air Force Academy. Witte hails from Haslet, Texas, where he attends V.R. Eaton High School. He’ll arrive in Colorado Springs next fall for the 2024-2025 season.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy! I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to compete and the opportunity to go to the best university in the world. Massive thanks to Coach Russ, Coach Jeff, and Coach Brad for all the time and effort they’ve put into me. They have taught me life lessons such as discipline, perseverance, and patience that will continue to help in every aspect of my life. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be, Go Falcons!”

Witte trains year-round with Lakeside Aquatic Club. He swims a range of events at a high level, with his best being distance freestyle in yards. He’s a summer Juniors qualifier in the 1650, 200m fly, and 400m IM.

Witte recently raced at Winter Juniors – West, where he recorded his highest finish in the 400 IM. He dropped over three seconds in his preliminary swim (3:55.60), then was slightly slower in finals (3:57.26) to finish 16th overall. Witte was also 25th in the 1650 with a 15:38.87, which is about 8 seconds off the best time he set in November (15:30.54).

This summer, Witte wrapped up his long course season at the Speedo Junior National Championships. He notched personal best times in the 800m free (8:32.66) and 200m fly (2:04.00), finishing 55th and 47th, respectively. He also clocked a personal best in a time trial of the 200m breast, coming in at 2:24.07.

Top SCY Times

500 free – 4:31.33

1650 free – 15:30.54

200 breast – 2:05.76

200 fly – 1:49.70

400 IM – 3:55.60

The Falcons finished 5th out of 6 teams at the 2023 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships. The team was led by Wen Zhang, who secured victories in the 200 (1:31.42) and 500 (4:15.96) freestyle. Witte has the potential to score in multiple events at the conference level, but he’s projected to be highest in the 1650. His best time would have been 5th at last season’s meet.

Camden Swigart was the top finisher in the 1650 last year at 5th with a time of 15:32.78. Air Force’s distance group was deep last season, as Louis Body (15:46.27) and Jack Vanvalkenberg (15:50.99) also placed in the top-8. Swigart and Body will overlap with Witte for two years.

Joining Witte in Air Force’s incoming class next fall is Tanner Wilson and Alex Stewart. Wilson swims breaststroke while Stewart’s focus is distance free.

