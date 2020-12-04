Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kamminga Joins Exclusive Club With 2:06.85 200 Breaststroke

Comments: 3

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

Ladies and gentlemen, we have another sub-2:07 200m breaststroke in our midst, as 25-year-old Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands just fired off a massive time of 2:06.85.

While competing in the 2breast final of the 2020 Rotterdam Qualification Meet, the European Short Course Champion busted out a huge new personal best, joining an exclusive club of 2:06ers that only includes current World Record holder Anton Chupkov (2:06.12), Australia’s Matt Wilson (2:06.67) and Japan’s Ippei Watanabe (2:06.67).

Entering this meet, Kamminga’s lifetime best and Dutch national record stood at the 2:07.18 he put up earlier this year at the Antwerp Diamond Race. Already this morning in the heats here in Rotterdam, Kamminga sliced .01 off of that mark to post the top time of the field in 2:07.17.

Taking things to an entirely new gear, however, Kamminga crushed his 2:06.85 en route to defeating the rest of the field by over 2 seconds en route to gold. Splits for his two record-breaking swims from today are as follows:

This morning’s 2:07.17 – 1:01.17/1:06.00

Tonight’s 2:06.85 – 1:00.84/1:06.01

As such, Kamminga is now the world’s 4th fastest perform all-time in this LCM 200m breast event and further solidifies his case to achieve possible Olympic podium status next year in Tokyo.

Cookedlays
10 minutes ago

Kamminga has entered the chat

swimfan_00
2 minutes ago

WAT

JP input is too short
22 seconds ago

This might be the best race in Tokyo if everybody is on their best. Wilson and Kamminga take the thing out fast, Chupkov with his wicked back half speed. Watanabe swims a comparatively even race. And then there’s guys like Andrew Wilson, Stubblety-Cook, Marco Koch, and you know somebody or multiple somebodys are going to make breakthroughs over the next year.

