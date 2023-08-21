Juniors Qualifier Finn Quested Commits to Swim for Brown University (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rhinebeck New York native Finn Quested has committed to swim for Brown University this upcoming season.

Super excited to announce my commitment to Brown University! I’d like to thank Coach Marc Rizzo, Larry Collins, Kevin Storrs and Bob for helping me achieve this lifelong dream. I’d also like to thank Coach Kevin Norman and Matt Tynan for trusting me, and giving me the opportunity to continue my athletic career. Most importantly, I’d like to extend a special thank you to my parents and my training partner/best friend Sebastian for pushing me everyday and for showing me that there are no limits. Super excited for what the future holds. Go Bruno!!! 🐻🐻

Quested will bring strong freestyle and backstroke sprinting abilities to Brown this fall. At the 2023 New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, representing Rhinebeck High School, Quested finished 3rd in the 100 back in a time of 49.37 and 2nd in the 100 free with a time of 45.12, both of which stand as personal bests. His 100 free time, while second overall, was first amongst public school competitors, earning him the state title (Chaminade senior Stephen McDonald touched 1st in 45.07).

Year-round, Quested does his swimming for Patriot Swim Team. He most recently represented the team at the Richmond Futures Meet, where he swam to new personal bests in the 100m free (52.25) and in the 100m fly (56.97).

At the Ithaca Sectionals Meet in March of this past year, Quested set a new PB in arguably his best event, the 200 back. His time of 1:46.55 was good for 3rd in the prelims and represented a Winter Juniors cut. He also set new best times in the 200 free (1:38.92) and 100 fly (49.29).

Best Yards Times

100 Free – 45.12

100 Back – 49.37

200 Back – 1:46.55

100 Fly – 49.29

200 IM – 1:51.82

Brown finished 5th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Ivy League Championships with 887 points. Quested’s best 100-back time (49.37) would have qualified him for the C-final in 22nd position. His 200-back best of 1:46.55 would have placed one final better, earning him 16th position and a spot in B-final. His likely third event would be the 100 free, where his best (45.12) would have placed as the 2nd alternate coming out of prelims.

Head coach Kevin Norman placed two swimmers into the top 16 in the 200 back, senior Lukas Scheidl and junior Colin Mackellar. Scheidl finished 15th in the final with a time of 1:46.58, and Mackellar finished 16th in 2:00.34. In the 100 back, sophomores Jerry O’Mara and Zach Le-Nguyen were the only two finalists for Brown finishing 15th (48.52) and 20th (49.25), respectively.

Joining Quested in Providence this fall are fellow swimmers 2023 BOTR Jonathan Gim, Evan Gold, Jake Lowrey, Matt Purcell, Donovan Jeng, Matt Williamson, and Jack Butera.

