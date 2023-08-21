2023 World Champs Swimmer Elisabeth Erlendsdottir Commits to Georgia Tech (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elisabeth Erlendsdottir, a backstroker out of the Faroe Islands and Bolles School Sharks swimmer, has committed to swim for Georgia Tech in the fall of 2024.

Erlendsdottir was one of two Faroese swimmers to compete at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships (the Faroe Islands are a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark and has its own swimming federation).

She took on the women’s 50 and 200 backstroke events at Worlds. In the 50, she swam to a personal best of 29.94, her first time under the 30-second barrier to place 39th. In the 200, she touched the wall in a time of 2:22.28, placing 36th overall. Her time was a little off her personal best of 2:17.59, which was set at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series stop this past March, a meet where she also set a new PB in the prelims of the 100 back (1:04.62).

Internationally, Erlendsdottir has also competed at the 2021 and 2022 European Juniors Swimming Championships as well as at the 2021 FINA Short Course Worlds in Abu Dhabi.

Erlendsdottir is no stranger to yards swimming, though. Last year, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida, and competed with the Bolles School Sharks. At the Florida High School Athletic Association 1A State Championships last November, Erlendsdottir helped lead the team to the title. Individually, she made the A-final in the 100 back, finishing 7th with a time of 56.88, and she also took 10th in the 100 free with a time of 52.45.

She led off the 200 medley relay with a backstroke split of 25.88, with the relay ultimately finishing second in a time of 1:42.49. Joining her on that relay were Victoria Edgar (29.59), Ella Chan (24.24), and Kate Meyers-Labenz (22.78).

Best SCY Times

100 back – 54.90

200 back – 1:59.30

50 back – 25.60

100 free – 52.41

Erlendsdottir still has her senior year to improve in yards as her times are just off of earning a second swim at ACCs. At the 2023 ACC Championship, it took 54.14 to qualify for 24th in the 100 back and 1:58.55 in the 200 back. Erlendsdottir could, however, prove to be an immediate asset in the relays, where her best times in the 50 (25.60) and 100 (54.90) back would be an improvement upon the times swum by freshman Kendal Chunn (25.92 and 55.07). The Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Courtney Shealy Hart ultimately finished 9th out of 12 teams with 388 points.

Erlendsdottir will be joined in Atlanta by Lauren Adams, a rangy freestyler from South Carolina, Samantha Chan, a butterfly from Alabama, and Brazilian sprinter Giovana Medeiros.

