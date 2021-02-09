Junior Sienna Schellenger Posts Breakout 49.9 100 FR: Texas HS 5A Regionals

Texas HS Boys & Girls Swimming & Diving Regionals – 5A

February 5-7, 2021

Texas, USA

SCY (Short Course Yards)

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) had its boys & girls swimming & diving regional meets this past weekend. Below you’ll find brief recaps for all 8 of the 5A regional sites. The girls 5A state meet will be held February 19-20, while the boys meet will be February 26-27.

Region 1-5A

Boys team champion: Lubbock

Girls team champion: Lubbock

Lubbock won the boys and girls titles this past weekend. Ellis Fox, a Lubbock sophomore won the girls 200 IM and 100 fly, helping Lubbock on its path to victory. In the 200 IM, Fox swam a 2:07.17, winning the race by 7 seconds. She was just off her personal best of 2:05.97, which she swam in early March of 2020. Fox went on to swim a 56.37 in the 100 fly, taking the race out in 26.53, and coming home in 29.84. That swim was again off her personal best of 54.72, which she swam at last year’s UIL State meet.

Lubbock senior Shaena McCloud also took a pair of events, winning the girls 50 free and 100 free. In the 50, McCloud clocked a 23.75, winning the race by half a second and touching just .32 seconds off her 23.43 personal best. McCloud went on to swim a 51.83 in the 100 free, touching first by well over a second. That swim was less than half a second off her personal best of 51.38.

Lubbock freshman River Paulk was a force to be reckoned with in the boys sprint events. Paulk posted a 20.93 to win the boys 50 free, establishing a new personal best and Paulk’s first sub-21 50 free. His previous best of 21.17 was just swum two weeks ago as well, adding to the gravity of his swim. He then swam the 100 free, winning that race as well with a 45.96. The race marked another best for Paulk, as it was his first time under 46 seconds. Like the 50 free, his 100 free personal best of 46.10 was swum just two weeks ago. Paulk also provided a 20.56 anchor split on the Lubbock boys 200 medley relay, which won with a time of 1:37.38.

Another Lubbock freshman, Jones Lambert, posted a pair of event wins. Lambert took the boys 200 free and 500 free, marking a Lubbock sweep of the boys freestyle events. A sweep which was completed by freshmen on top of that. Lambert finished in 1:44.86 in the 200 free, winning the race by 2 seconds, and melting almost 3 seconds off his previous lifetime best of 1:47.53, which was only 2.5 months old. He went on to swim a 4:46.93 to win the 500 free by over 8 seconds. That swim was just off his personal best of 4:44.94, which is also from mid-November of 2020.

Kendall Suttles (Lubbock Coronado) was a double event winner, clocking the fastest time in both the girls 500 free and 100 back. The sophomore was just off her personal best on the 500, swimming a 5:11.92 to win the race handily. The time came in 1.60 seconds off her personal best. She went on to win the 100 back with a 59.07, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 1:00. That swim marked a best time by half a second for Suttles.

Suttles’ teammate, Gabriella Luna, a junior, won the girls 100 breast with a 1:04.76. The swim was ever so slightly off Luna’s lifetime best, which stands at 1:04.69 from just a week ago.

Junior Brayden Goeldner (El Paso) was another double event winner at the meet. Goeldner first won the boys 200 IM with a 1:55.82, marking a massive drop from his previous best of 1:59.74, which was established in December of 2020. He paired that best time with another gigantic drop, swimming a 56.62 to win the boys 100 breast handily. Goeldner had a previous best time of 59.59, also from December of 2020.

Region 2-5A

Boys team champion: Grapevine

Girls team champion: Colleyville Heritage

Grapevine sophomore Blake Gibson dropped a 1:43.18 in the boys 200 free to win the race and establish a new personal best. The swim marked a 2.38-second improvement over Gibson’s previous best of 1:45.56, which was set in December 2020. He also went on to win the boys 100 free with a 47.31, after clocking a 46.64 in prelims. His prelims swam was a personal best by 1.26 seconds, marking his first time under 47-seconds in the race.

Senior Matthew Harman (Cleburne) was another double event winner, swimming to victory in the boys 50 free and 100 breast. In the 50 free, Harman swam a 21.49, knocking .20 seconds off his lifetime best of 21.69, which was swum a year ago. Harman then swam a 56.66 in the 100 breast, winning the race as the only swimmer in the field under 1:01. That time marked another best for Harman, coming in well under his previous top mark of 57.23, which is from December 2020.

Another senior, Nicholas Rennhack (Colleyville Heritage), posted wins in the 100 fly and 100 back. Rennhack swam a 51.18 in the 100 fly, narrowly beating out Mansfield Timberview sophomore Ryder Ross (51.28). Rennhack got out to the early lead, splitting 23.67 on the first 50, compared to 24.10 from Ross, and was able to hold on to get his hands on the wall first. At last year’s state meet, Rennhack posted a 50.60, hich stands as his personal best time. Rennhack then went on to swim a 51.88 in the 100 back, winning the event by 4 seconds. He was faster in prelims, clocking a 51.28, which was just off his best time of 50.97.

Region 3-5A

Boys team champion: Frisco Wakeland

Girls team champion: Prosper Rock Hill

Sophomore Kiara Xanthos helped Prosper Rock Hill to victory with her girls 100 breast win. Xanthos posted a 1:03.97 to win the race, which was the fastest time in the field by over 4 seconds, but was well off her personal best of 1:01.34, from December 2018.

Campbell Chase, a Dallas Wilson freshman, picked up a win in the girls 200 IM. Chase was dominant in the 200 IM, winning by almost 6 seconds with her time of 2:02.95. That swim was just off Chase’s personal best of 2:02.38. She also swam the 100 free, finishing 2nd with a 50.56. That swim marked a best time for Chase, who entered the meet with a personal best of 50.92.

It was Frisco Independence junior Sienna Schellenger who won the girls 100 free with a huge swim of 49.97. That swim was not only Schellenger’s first sub-50 performance, it was also her first time under 51 seconds, marking a truly electric performance for the 16-year-old. Schellenger had won the 50 free earlier in the meet, swimming a 23.10. That was another personal best for the junior, chipping .18 seconds off her previous best. Schellenger clocked a 22.93 anchor split on the 200 free relay as well.

McKinney North freshman Camille Murray posted a pair of wins, taking the girls 100 fly and 100 back. The 14-year-old swam a 56.76 to win the 100 fly, coming in well off her personal best of 54.81, which is from November 2020. Murray then swam a 55.68 to win the 100 back, coming in narrowly off her 55.33 lifetime best mark.

Frisco Wakeland junior Conor McKenna helped his team to victory by posting wins in the boys 200 free and 100 fly. In the 200 free, McKenna swam a 1:41.96, winning a tight race. That swim was a bit off McKenna’s best of 1:40.39, which he swam at last year’s UIL state meet. McKenna then swam a 48.48 to win the boys 100 fly decisively, taking the race out in 22.78, and coming home in 25.70. He has a personal best of 47.93 from December 2020, just 2 months ago. McKenna also provided a 22.44 fly split on the Wakeland 200 medley relay, and a 46.28 anchor split on the 400 free relay.

Frisco junior Jon VanZandt posted a pair of best times as he swept the boys sprint events. In the boys 50 free, VanZandt swam a 20.51, coming in a good chunk under his previous best of 20.83, which he swam just 2 weeks ago. He went on to swim a 45.16 in the 100 free, knocking nearly half a second off his personal best of 45.63, which is also from 2 weeks ago. VanZandt went on to anchor the Frisco 200 free relay in 20.16, and anchored the 400 free relay in 45.40.

Region 4-5A

Boys team champion: Dallas Highland Park

Girls team champion: Dallas Highland Park

Dallas Highland Park won the boys and girls titles at the Region 4 meet. Lindsey Hosch and Maddy Helton helped the Dallas Highland Park girls team to victory by winning 2 events each.

Lindsey Hosch, a junior, won the girls 100 fly and 100 breast. In the 100 fly, Hosch posted a 56.66, establishing a new personal best by .70 seconds. Her previous best of 57.36 was swum in February of last year, at the UIL state meet. Hosch went on to post a 1:01.55 in the 100 breast, winning handily, and swimming another personal best. She swam her previous best of 1:01.76 in from August 2020.

Maddy Helton, a senior, took the girls 100 free and 100 back. In the 100 free, Helton swam a 54.23, which was well off the 52.51 she swam just two weeks ago, and stands as her lifetime best. Helton also swam a 58.88 to win the 100 back, coming in off her personal best 57.58, which she swam at last year’s state meet.

John David Cass, a Texas HS senior, posted a pair of wins, taking the boys 50 free and 100 fly. Cass posted a big win in the 50 free, clocking a 21.68. He then went on to post a 50.48 in the 100 fly, taking the race out in 23.32, and coming home in 27.16. Cass also posted a 22.16 fly split on the winning TXTX 200 medley relay, and a 47.11 lead-off on the 400 free relay.

Henderson HS senior Mark Eberhard only swam one event at the meet – the boys 200 IM. He won the race with a 1:52.53, touching first by almost 4 seconds. The swim marked a huge drop from Eberhard’s previous best of 1:56.17, which was only 2 months old.

Region 5-5A

Boys team champion: Dripping Springs

Girls team champion: Dripping Springs

A&M Consolidated HS senior Kaitlyn Owens posted dominant wins in the girls 50 free and 100 back. In the 50 free, Owens swam a 23.33, coming in just off her personal best 23.00, which was swum in December 2020, just 2 months ago. She went on to win the 100 back in 54.00, hitting a new season best by almost 3 seconds. Owens’ personal best in the event is 53.54, and was also swum in December 2020.

Georgetown Gateway senior Lauren Chaney came away as a double-winner, taking the girls 200 free and 500 free. In the 200 free, Chaney swam a 1:51.41, establishing a new season best by almost 3 seconds. Chaney has a personal best of 1:50.22, which she swam in December 2020, just 2 months ago. She went on to swim a 4:55.97 on her way to victory in the 500 free. That swim was also just off her personal best of 4:54.79, which was also swum 2 months ago.

Cedar Park sophomore Michaela Koltz swam to victory in the girls 200 IM and 100 breast. In the 200 IM, Koltz swam a 2:08.89. Like was the case with Chaney, Koltz’s time was a bit off her personal best of 2:05.99, which was swum 2 months ago, in December 2020. She went on to win the 100 breast in 1:06.85, also just off her personal best of 1:04.76 from November 2019.

Georgetown HS senior Corby Furrer won the boys 100 free and 200 free. In the 100 free, Furrer swam a 45.67, coming in off his personal best of 44.74, which was set in December 2020. He also took the 200 free in 1:39.71, marking himself as the only UIL 5A swimmer to crack 1:40 at the regional meets this weekend. The time was still off his personal best of 1:37.67, which was also swum in December 2020.

Georgetown HS freshman Jeremy Kelly won the boys 200 IM and 100 back. In the 200 IM, Kelly swam a 1:50.91, using a quick 29.02 back split and 32.08 breast split to post a new season best. The swim was just slightly off his lifetime best of 1:50.66, which was swum in December 2020. Kelly went on to swim the 100 back with a 49.68, establishing a new personal best.

Region 6-5A

Boys team champion: Angleton HS

Girls team champion: Magnolia

Magnolia sophomore Sarah Culberson led her team to the title last weekend, doing her part by taking the girls 200 IM and 100 back. Culberson narrowly swam a lifetime best on the 200 IM, winning the race with a 2:08.33. The swim came in just under her previous best of 2:08.36, which was swum in March 2020. She went on to break 58 seconds for the first time in the 100 back, winning the race with a 57.93. She previously had a best time of 58.56, also from March 2020.

Fulshear senior Briana Roberson won the girls 100 and 200 freestyles. In the 100 free, Roberson clocked a 51.16, establishing a season best by 2 seconds, but coming in off her lifetime best of 50.70. Roberson also won the 200 free with a 1:51.61. Like the 100 free, that marked a season best for Roberson, but it was off her lifetime best of 1:49.81. Both Roberson’s 100 and 200 best times were from the UIL state meet last February.

Fulshear senior Jake Litchfield swept the boys sprint events, taking the 50 and 100 free. In the 50 free, Litchfield swam a 20.80. The swim came in just .20 seconds off his personal best, which is from the UIL state meet last February. Litchfield went on to post a lifetime best in the 100 free, swimming a 45.59. That marked his first performance under 46-seconds, with his personal best 46.33 having been swum in November 2019. Litchfield also provided a 22.29 fly split on the Fulshear 200 medley, and a 20.33 anchor on the 200 free relay.

Region 7-5A

Boys team champion: Not posted yet

Girls team champion: Not posted yet

Junior Connor Foote (Alamo Heights) won the boys 100 free and 100 back decisively. In the 100 free, Foote swam a 44.61, shaving .14 seconds off his previous lifetime best of 44.75, which he swam a year ago at the UIL state meet. He went on to win the 100 back with a 50.54, touching first by 5 seconds. That swim came in a little over a second off his personal best of 49.23, which he posted at the regional meet last February. Foote also led the Alamo Heights HS 200 medley relay in 22.85. He also led the 200 free relay off in 20.83, establishing another personal best.

McCallum HS senior Izak Zaplatar posted a pair of event wins, taking the boys 200 IM and 100 breast. Zaplatar clocked a lifetime best in the 200 IM, finishing in 1:58.26. That time comes in over a second faster than his previous best of 1:59.65, which he swam just one week ago. He went on to swim a 58.59 en route to winning the 100 breast. That swim came in a little off his personal best of 57.46, which he swam in December 2020.

Weiss HS senior Ana Herceg got her hand on the wall first in both the girls 200 free and 500 free. Herceg swam a 1:52.99 to win the 200 free, coming in well off her personal best of 1:46.39, which she swam in February of 2019 at the UIL state meet. She went on to swim a 5:01.00 in the 500 free, also well off her personal best of 4:46.38, which was swum in December 2019.

Alamo Heights junior Lila Foote posted a pair of wins in the girls 100 fly and 100 back. Foote swam a 56.75 in the 100 fly, clocking a new lifetime best, and a season best best by nearly 3 seconds. She went on to swim a 56.82 in the 100 back, coming in just a bit off her personal best 56.39 from 2018.

Region 8-5A

Boys team champion: Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Girls team champion: Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Senior Hannah Hooper helped the Corpus Christi Flour Bluff girls team to its title, winning the girls 200 free and 500 free. In the 200 free, Hooper swam a 1:57.23, coming in just a hair off her personal best of 1:56.94, which is from January 2020. She went on to clock a 5:21.29 in the girls 500 free, establishing a season best. The swim was still a bit off Hooper’s lifetime best of 5:17.18, from February 2019.

CCFB sophomore Patience Orms also posted a pair of victories, winning the 200 IM and 100 breast. Orms, who doesn’t have any times listed in the SWIMS database since 2017, swam a 2:10.87 to win the girls 200 IM. She went on to swim a 1:05.12 in the 100 breast, winning the race by a whopping 6 seconds.

Sophomore teammate Jennifer Pena took the 100 fly and 100 back. In the 100 fly, Pena swam a 57.52, hitting a new season best by .18 seconds. She went on to clock a 57.20 in the 100 back, off her season best of 57.09 by just .11 seconds.

PSJA Southwest junior Issac Velasquez swept the boys sprint events. Velasquez won the 50 free with a 21.60, taking nearly a second off his season best. He went on to clock a 47.43 in the 100 free, also marking a season best.