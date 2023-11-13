Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Junior National Teamer Norvy Clontz Switches Clubs From SwimMAC to MSA

November 12th, 2023 Club, News

U.S. Junior National Team member Norvy Clontz has switched swimming clubs in Charlotte, North Carolina, moving from top-ranked SwimMAC Carolina to Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA).

A top-10 recruit in the high school boys’ class of 2025 currently committed to Cal, Clontz tied for the most points on SwimMAC last year, helping the club top the annual excellence rankings for the second season in a row. MSA was ranked as a Silver Medal Club in USA Swimming’s 2023-24 excellence results.

Last summer, Clontz became the fastest 15-year-old American in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:50.82 at the 2022 Junior National Championships. This year, he placed 7th in the 400 free (3:51.55) at the 2023 World Junior Championships. He also earned a gold medal as a prelims swimmer on Team USA’s 4×200 free relay (1:49.32 split).

MSA has been under the guidance of former LSU head coach Dave Geyer since September as owner Peter Perers takes a year off from coaching. SwimMAC has been led by head coach Chuck Batchelor since 2021.

The 16-year-old Charlotte Latin School junior competed for MSA this weekend at SwimMAC’s November Invitational. Klontz tallied times of 1:38.30 in the 200 free, 3:57.07 in the 400 IM, 56.05 in the 100 breast, 45.99 in the 100 free, and 4:25.58 in the 500 free. His 100 breast result marked a new lifetime best, shaving more than two seconds off his previous-best 58.81 from 2021.

