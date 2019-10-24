Julian Fraser Memorial, CWPA Division II, III Tourneys Highlight Week 8 Slate

Week 8 of collegiate men’s water polo action began on Wednesday night with a handful of contests, three involving ranked teams.

#16 Fordham squeaked out a 12-11 overtime win over Wagner with help from hat tricks by Jake Miller-Tolt, Tristen Knoflick and Oscar Nomura. Wagner led 5-4 at halftime and 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but Fordham’s Phillip Wang notched an extra-man goal with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 10 and send it to overtime. Wagner scored just once in overtime, while Fordham managed two scores, with the game winner from Nomura coming with 1:08 remaining in the second extra period.

RV Whittier got a seven-goal effort from Eric Borunda in its 18-8 win over La Verne, while #19 Pomona-Pitzer saw two players – Noah Sasaki and Keegan Coleman – score hat tricks in a 16-12 win at Occidental.

Oct. 23 Cal Tech at Chapman Chapman 14-9 Cal Lutheran at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10-8 RV Whittier at La Verne Whittier 18-8 Wagner at #16 Fordham Fordham 12-11 2OT #19 Pomona-Pitzer at Occidental Pomona-Pitzer 16-12

Thursday evening will see RV Cal Baptist head to Santa Clara.

Six matches are slated for Friday, including the first head-to-head matches between ranked foes as #17 George Washington faces RV Navy. RV Cal Baptist takes on #9 Harvard and #19 Brown and #11 Loyola Marymount meet as the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament opens in Santa Clara, California.

The Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament will feature 13 teams in a combined 25 games played at Santa Clara and San Jose State. Action will take place at the Sullivan Aquatic Center in Santa Clara and the SRAC in San Jose. The Fraser tournament is named after Santa Clara men’s player Julian Fraser, who passed away in the spring of 2017. The tournament, formerly the annual Rodeo Tournament, was then renamed in honor of the two-year member of the program.

Other tournament action set for Week 8 includes the CWPA Division II Eastern Championship in Salem, West Virginia, and the CWPA Division III Eastern CHampionship in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

The four-team Division II Championship is a round robin event featuring Gannon, McKendree, Mercyhurst and host Salem.

The Division III Championship includes Austin College, Connecticut College, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Penn State Behrend and Washington & Jefferson.