High-Level International Meets For November 2019

October’s international meet calendar brought us the very first International Swimming League (ISL) competitions and November continues action in the groundbreaking format. The FINA World Cup has 2 stops sprinkled in this month to wrap up the 2019 circuit, while the Pro Swim Series takes place the weekend of November 6th in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA.
Mark your schedules for the various meets being held around the world this month and let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.
11/01 – 11/03 Hong Kong Age Group Long Course Swimming Championships
11/01 – 11/03 FINA Swimming World cup #6 Kazan, Russia
11/01 – 11/03 North Sea Swim meet (Norway)
11/01 – 11/02 11th National Meeting of Cholet (France)
11/02 – 11/03 Bolzano International Swim Meeting
11/06 – 11/09 TYR Pro Swim Series at Greensboro
11/07 – 11/10 Danish Short Course Championships
11/08 – 11/10 46° Trofeo Nico Sapio
11/08 – 11/10 Championships of the Federal Districts of the Russian Federation
11/09 – 11/10 Miting Mladosti GP2 (Croatia)
11/09 – 11/10 Limassol Swim Meet (Cyprus)
11/09 – 11/10 2nd Japan Amateur Championships
11/09 – 11/10 Queensland medal Shots LC Preparation Meet
11/14 – 11/17 CTO. De Espana Absoluto P25
11/15 – 11/16 Lithuanian Swimming Federation Cup
11/15 – 11/17 BUCS Short Course Swimming Championships
11/15 – 11/17 Stockport Metro November Short Course Open Meet
11/15 – 11/17 Ulster Short Course Championships
11/16 – 11/17 15° Gran Premio Italia 2019
11/16 – 11/17 43° International Swimming Trophy “Mussi-Lombardi-Femiano” (Italy)
11/16 – 11/17 Grand Prix Brno (Czech Republic)
11/16 – 11/17 8th Singapore National Swimming Championships
11/16 – 11/17 International Swimming League (ISL) Derby, Washington, DC
11/21 – 11/24 Tokyo Open Swimming Competition
11/22 – 11/24 Estonian Junior and Youth SC Championships
11/23 – 11/24 Spelin & Vesnin Memorial (Slovenia)
11/23 – 11/24 International Swimming League (ISL) Derby, London, England
11/27 – 12/01 Turkcell LCM Turkish National Team Selection Meet
11/27 – 11/30 Millennium Cup (Israel)
11/29 – 11/30 Swim Wales Short Course Championships
11/30 – 12/01 Christmas Prize Zlin 2019 (Czech Republic)
11/30 – 12/01 NSW Senior Metropolitan Championships
Might wanna add German short course nationals (11/14 – 11/17)