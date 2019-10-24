High-Level International Meets For November 2019

October’s international meet calendar brought us the very first International Swimming League (ISL) competitions and November continues action in the groundbreaking format. The FINA World Cup has 2 stops sprinkled in this month to wrap up the 2019 circuit, while the Pro Swim Series takes place the weekend of November 6th in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA.

Mark your schedules for the various meets being held around the world this month

11/01 – 11/03 Hong Kong Age Group Long Course Swimming Championships

11/01 – 11/03 FINA Swimming World cup #6 Kazan, Russia

11/01 – 11/03 North Sea Swim meet (Norway)

11/01 – 11/02 11th National Meeting of Cholet (France)

11/02 – 11/03 Bolzano International Swim Meeting

11/06 – 11/09 TYR Pro Swim Series at Greensboro

11/07 – 11/10 Danish Short Course Championships

11/08 – 11/10 46° Trofeo Nico Sapio

11/08 – 11/10 Championships of the Federal Districts of the Russian Federation

11/09 – 11/10 Miting Mladosti GP2 (Croatia)

11/09 – 11/10 Limassol Swim Meet (Cyprus)

11/09 – 11/10 2nd Japan Amateur Championships

11/09 – 11/10 Queensland medal Shots LC Preparation Meet

11/14 – 11/17 CTO. De Espana Absoluto P25

11/15 – 11/16 Lithuanian Swimming Federation Cup

11/15 – 11/17 BUCS Short Course Swimming Championships

11/15 – 11/17 Stockport Metro November Short Course Open Meet

11/15 – 11/17 Ulster Short Course Championships

11/16 – 11/17 15° Gran Premio Italia 2019

11/16 – 11/17 43° International Swimming Trophy “Mussi-Lombardi-Femiano” (Italy)

11/16 – 11/17 Grand Prix Brno (Czech Republic)

11/16 – 11/17 8th Singapore National Swimming Championships

11/16 – 11/17 International Swimming League (ISL) Derby, Washington, DC

11/21 – 11/24 Tokyo Open Swimming Competition

11/22 – 11/24 Estonian Junior and Youth SC Championships

11/23 – 11/24 Spelin & Vesnin Memorial (Slovenia)

11/23 – 11/24 International Swimming League (ISL) Derby, London, England

11/27 – 12/01 Turkcell LCM Turkish National Team Selection Meet

11/27 – 11/30 Millennium Cup (Israel)

11/29 – 11/30 Swim Wales Short Course Championships

11/30 – 12/01 Christmas Prize Zlin 2019 (Czech Republic)

11/30 – 12/01 NSW Senior Metropolitan Championships