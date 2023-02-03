Josh Howat and JT Schmid Take Down Two District Each At VHSL Patriot District Meet

VHSL Patriot District Championships

January 27-28, 2023

Oakton, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores (Top 3):

Girls:

WT Woodson – 473.5 Robinson – 395.5 Lake Braddock – 306.5

Boys:

Robinson – 433.5 WT Woodson – 390 West Springfield – 335

A total of seven Patriot District records fell this past weekend at the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Liberty District Championships. Leading the way with two records apiece was Lake Braddock’s Josh Howat and Robinson’s JT Schmid.

Howat, a sophomore, destroyed the District records in the sprint freestyle events. He swam a 20.43 in the 50 free to take down the previous record of 21.02 from 2021. He followed up that swim with a dominating performance in the 100 free, where he won the event by nearly 3 seconds in 44.69, dipping below the District record by over a second.

Howat recently had a breakout meet at NCAP Invitational in December. He clocked a best time by half a second in the 50 free to post a 20.20, followed by a best time by nearly 2 seconds in the 100 free to record a 44.13.

Schmid, a junior, also posted two new District records this weekend. He clocked a personal best time of 1:50.00 in the 200 IM to knock almost 4 seconds off the previous record. He snagged another record in the 100 fly, touching the wall at 49.70.

Schmid’s best 100 fly time of 48.35 is from the NCAP Invite this past December. In addition to fly, he is also strong in backstroke, holding best times of 48.93 and 1:47.88 in the 100 and 200. Schmid recently announced his verbal commitment to the UNC Tar Heels, beginning in the fall of 2024.

Another double-event winner was Robinson junior Andrew Bolz. His meet was highlighted by his 200 free, where he clocked a 1:41.47 to take a second off the District record. He also won the 100 breast in 58.07, which is about a second and half off his personal best time of 56.51.

The last District record to fall on the boys’ side was in the 400 freestyle relay, where Robinson’s team of Schmid, Liam Hickey, Jack Fulham, and Bolz combined for a winning time of 3:07.39, shaving off two seconds from the previous record.

Robinson freshman Lilla Wilbur highlighted the girls’ side of the meet, as she collected wins in the 200 IM and 100 breast. She posted a personal best time of 2:05.49 in the 200 IM to top the field by nearly 2 seconds. Wilbur’s 2nd victory was in the 100 breast, where she touched 1st by over two seconds to clock a 1:04.45.

Jillian Ferrari, a WT Woodson senior, also secured two wins of her own. Ferrari, a Georgia Tech commit, won the 100 backstroke and 50 free. She clocked a season best time of 55.78 in the 100 back to win by two seconds. In the 50 free, Ferrari clocked another season best time of 23.78. Both swims were just off her personal best times of 54.66 and 23.47.

Similar to the boys, the girls 400 freestyle relay District record also fell. WT Woodson’s team of Ava Craig, Catherine McClure, Brigid Donohoe, and Ferrari touched first in a District record time of 3:31.19.

The VHSL Region meets will take place this weekend, while the VHSL State meet slated for February 16th.

Race Videos:

Boys 200 Medley Relay

Boys 50 Free: