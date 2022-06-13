Virginia State Champion Jillian Ferrari Commits to Georgia Tech (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nation’s Capital Swim Club’s Jillian Ferrari has verbally committed to the Georgia Institute of Technology for the fall of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech!! I’m so thankful for the opportunity to join such an amazing team, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches! Go Yellow Jackets 🐝!! #togetherweswarm”

In February, Ferrari swam a lifetime best time to win the 100 back at the 2022 Virginia High School League Class 6A State Championship while competing for WT Woodson High School. She also placed 4th in the 50 free by coming within .04 of her best time. Ferrari swam her fastest 100 free time one week earlier at the VHSL Region 6C Championship on WT Woodson’s 400 free relay which placed 2nd.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.59r

100 back – 54.66

200 back – 2:00.68

50 free – 23.47

100 free – 50.82r

Ferrari has a Winter Juniors qualifying time in the 100 back and a Futures cut in the 200 IM. December 2021 was a breakout month for her. She swam a total of five lifetime best times at the NCAP Invitational that month, including her current fastest 50 free and 200 back times.

By committing to the Yellowjackets, she joins her older sister, Emilee Ferrari, who swims for New Mexico State University, at an NCAA Division I school.

The younger Ferrari’s lifetime best times would have made her Georgia Tech’s fastest 100 and 200 backstroker at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in 31st and 28th place, respectively. She would have been their second-fastest 50 and 100 freestyler in 52nd and 42nd place.

For context, rising junior Astrid Dirkzwager led off the Yellowjackets’ 11th place finishing 200 medley relay with a 26.06 50 back split. She was also their highest finisher in the 100 back in 36th place and the 200 back in 30th place. Rising sophomore Sophie Murphy led off their top 400 medley relay with a 55.76 100 back split. Rising senior Brooke Switzer was Georgia Tech’s highest finisher in the 100 free in 38th place.

The Yellowjacket women are coming off a 10th place finish at the 2022 ACC Conference Championships under head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. Ferrari joins breaststroker Sabyne Brisson and freestyler MaryGrace Guzzino in Georgia Tech’s class of 2023 verbal commitments.

