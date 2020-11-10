Josh Chen Breaks Iowa State Record in 100 Breaststroke

Des Moines YMCA Salute to Veterans Invitational

November 7-8, 2020

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

25 yards (Short Course Yards), age group divided

Full meet results (PDF)

14-year old Joshua Chen of the Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club broke an Iowa Swimming LSC Record over the weekend swimming at a meet hosted by the Des Moines YMCA.

Chen won the boys’ 13-14 100 yard breaststroke in 57.18, which broke the old LSC Record set by Forrest Frazier in 2016. Frazier’s old record was 58.46, meaning that Chen knocked almost 1.3 seconds off the old mark.

Frazier is currently swimming as a freshman for the defending NCAA Champion Cal Bears.

Chen later added a best time of 2:04.61, which was just-off Frazier’s Iowa Record of 2:04.44.

Chen entered the meet with best times of 58.50 and 2:05.64 set 3 weeks ago. Chen has been one of the stars of the post-quarantine return to racing period – he has improved his 200 breast time by almost 3 seconds and his 100 breast time by more than two since sanctioned meets were allowed to resume.

Other Standout Performances: