Jordan Merrilees Swims 200 Back PB At Australian Trials Prelims

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Saturday, June 30th – Wednesday, July 4th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM
- Pan Pacs Selection Criteria
- Qualifiers from Commonwealth Games
- Meet Site
- Start List
- Live Stream
- Live Results
23-year-old Jordan Merrilees swam a lifetime best in the men’s 200 backstroke prelims on the final day of the Australian Pan Pac Trials, clocking a 1:58.58 to drop his previous PB of 1:59.14 from the Commonwealth Trials. Bradley Woodward was close behind in 2nd (1:58.78), and has a shot at Pan Pac qualification in the final. Woodward was 1:56.57 at the Commonwealth Games, and can qualify for Tokyo with a swim of 1:56.11 or better. Mitch Larkin, the only male backstroker qualified so far, advanced in 4th in a time of 1:59.77.
In the women’s race, Minna Atherton led the pack in 2:12.71, just off her season-best of 2:12.49. Kaylee McKeown, who qualified earlier in the meet in the 100 back, sits 2nd in 2:13.18, and has a shot at the 2:07.64 standard after being 2:07.86 at the Commonwealth Games. Sian Whittaker (2:14.44) and Hayley Baker (2:15.43) qualified 3rd and 4th, and both have been sub-2:10 this year (Whittaker 2:09.7, Baker 2:08.6).
OTHER EVENTS
- Cate Campbell, the #1 ranked 50 freestyler in the world this year with her best time of 23.78, qualified 1st in the women’s 50 freestyle in 24.54. Shayna Jack, who is also qualified for Pan Pacs already, sits 2nd in 24.67.
- James Roberts (22.42) leads Grayson Bell (22.55) and Louis Townsend (22.59) in the men’s 50 free, with Roberts the only one within striking distance of the qualifying time of 21.77. Roberts was 21.97 at the Commonwealth Trials.
- Jessica Hansen leads a group of four women who were 2:29-something in the women’s 200 breast, clocking 2:29.03 (not far off her season-best 2:28.60). Hansen has already qualified for the team here in the 100 breast, but the final will be the last shot for Taylor McKeown. McKeown has been faster than the qualifying time of 2:23.81 this year, going 2:23.74 at the Victorian State Championships, but since it wasn’t at the Commonwealth Games, didn’t qualify her for Pan Pacs. She’ll be hunting for that time, and Jenna Strauch and Georgia Bohl will also be in the mix.
- Matthew Wilson qualified 1st in the men’s 200 breast in 2:10.24, with Zach Stubblety-Cook 2nd in 2:11.31. Wilson has already made the Pan Pacs with his 2:08.64 at the Commonwealth Games.
I still really don’t understand why these countries do these time standards that are above the A cut, seems like a bad idea.