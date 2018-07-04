Jordan Merrilees Swims 200 Back PB At Australian Trials Prelims

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

23-year-old Jordan Merrilees swam a lifetime best in the men’s 200 backstroke prelims on the final day of the Australian Pan Pac Trials, clocking a 1:58.58 to drop his previous PB of 1:59.14 from the Commonwealth Trials. Bradley Woodward was close behind in 2nd (1:58.78), and has a shot at Pan Pac qualification in the final. Woodward was 1:56.57 at the Commonwealth Games, and can qualify for Tokyo with a swim of 1:56.11 or better. Mitch Larkin, the only male backstroker qualified so far, advanced in 4th in a time of 1:59.77.

In the women’s race, Minna Atherton led the pack in 2:12.71, just off her season-best of 2:12.49. Kaylee McKeown, who qualified earlier in the meet in the 100 back, sits 2nd in 2:13.18, and has a shot at the 2:07.64 standard after being 2:07.86 at the Commonwealth Games. Sian Whittaker (2:14.44) and Hayley Baker (2:15.43) qualified 3rd and 4th, and both have been sub-2:10 this year (Whittaker 2:09.7, Baker 2:08.6).

OTHER EVENTS