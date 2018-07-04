FINIS Set of the Week: Building Blocks

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

For the coaches and swimmers that love a good 50 set, this workout is a dream. Mix it up by completing multiple rounds – switching out kick, dril and other specialty work.

20 x 50s on 1 minute (5 Rounds of 4)

1: Easy

2: Build

3: Build 25, Sprint 25

4: SPRINT FOR TIME! (getting faster each round)

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc.