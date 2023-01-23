Jordan Crooks Splits Another Sub-20 50 Fly Split as Tennessee Sweeps Georgia

Tennessee vs Georgia

Jan 21, 2023

SCY (25 Yards)

On Meet Mobile as “UGA vs UT Dual Meet”

Scores: Men UT 183- UGA 117, Women: UT 180- UGA 120

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Jordan Crooks. Once again, Crooks swam a sub-20 butterfly split on Tennessee’s 200 medley relay. Crooks swam a 19.92 here which was only 0.05 off his 19.87 split from midseason. Sub-20 50 butterfly splits are hard to come by as only Max McCusker, Youssef Ramadan, and Alex Quach had also done them so far this season as of the beginning of the month.

The relay of Bjoern Kammann, Michael Houlie, Crooks, and Gui Caribe won in a time of 1:24.40. They won the event by over a second and a half.

Crooks also continued to show his consistency as he anchored Tennessee’s winning 400 free relay in a 41.87. The team of Caribe, Kammann, Aleksey Tarasenko, and Crooks touched in a final time of 2:52.57.

In addition to his relay contributions, Crooks also picked up two individual wins on the day. Crooks won the 100 back in a 46.32. That is around what Crooks has swam in the event this month in dual meets.

Crooks’ last win came in the 100 butterfly. Crooks won the event in commanding fashion touching in a 45.71, winning by almost a second and a half. He was 0.29 seconds off what he swam earlier this month in a dual meet against Missouri, but he is still over a second faster than he was this time a year ago in the event.

Gui Caribe also captured two individual wins on top of his two relay wins. Caribe won the 50 free in a 19.30. This was his first time swimming the event since midseason where he swam a 18.91. He also won the 100 free in a 42.80, winning the event by over a second.

Highlighting the meet for the Georgia men was Jake Magahey. Magahey won the 200 free in a 1:36.17 and the 500 free 4:22.76. His 500 free was 0.04 faster here than it was at this meet a year ago. He also finished second in the 1000 free touching in a 9:05.59.

Zach Hils picked up a win for Georgia in the 200 IM swimming a 1:47.11 narrowly beating out teammate Andrew Abruzzo who swam a 1:47.92 for second. Abruzzo picked up his own individual win in the 200 fly as he touched in a 1:45.31.

Other event winners include:

1000 free: Rafael Ponce de Leon, UT 8:59.69, winning by over five seconds

100 breast: Jarel Dillard, UT 52.91

200 back: Brad Dunham, UGA 1:42.64

200 breast: Lyubomir Epitropov, UT 1:57.49

Highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Abby Samansky who was the only two-event winner for the Lady Vols. Samansky won the 100 free in a season best of 49.61. That was 0.01 seconds faster than she was at midseason as she swam a 49.62 then. It also was not far off from her personal best of 49.35 which is from November 2019.

Samansky also picked up a win in the 200 free touching in a 1:47.03. That was her fastest time in the event in a dual season this year and less than a second off her time from midseason.

Mona McSharry also picked up a win for the Lady Vols. McSharry won the 100 breast in a 59.74. That was her first time under the 1:00 mark in a dual meet this season. McSharry also swam to a second place finish in the 200 breast touching in a 2:11.05. She picked up another second place finish in the 50 free as she touched in a 22.83.

Like McSharry, Josephine Fuller picked up a win and two second place finishes. Fuller won the 200 back in a 1:54.62. That was her fastest time in the event in a dual meet this season and faster than she was at last year’s NCAA Championships in the event. Fuller was second in the 100 back (52.98) and 200 IM (1:59.84). Fuller finished just behind teammate Olivia Harper who won the 100 back in a season best of 52.86.

In addition to their individual wins, Fuller and McSharry were also the first two legs of Tennessee’s winning 200 medley relay. The team also consisted of Emma Carlton and Jasmine Rumley and they swam to a final time of 1:37.68.

After swimming the #1 time in the NCAA so far this season, Kristen Stege picked up a win for Tennessee in the 1000 free swimming a 9:46.49, winning the event by four and a half seconds.

Highlighting the Georgia side of the women’s meet was Zoie Hartmann who picked up wins in the 200 breast with a 2:10.75 and the 200 IM with a 1:59.16. Her 200 breast was her fastest in a dual meet so far this season.

Callie Dickinson also picked up a win for Georgia as she swam a 1:58.84 in the 200 fly. That was almost two seconds faster than she was in the event at this meet a year ago.

