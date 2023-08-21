Jonathan Simoes Joins Oakland Swim & Dive Staff As Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Oakland Athletics

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Pairing with the June hire of Molly Hebzynski, Oakland Golden Grizzlies head swimming and diving coach Mitch Alters has continued to add to his strong coaching staff by announcing the addition of Jonathan “Jonny” Simoes as an assistant on Monday, August 21.

A native of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Simoes, 22, graduated from John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio in May 2023 and starred as a student-athlete for the Blue Streaks, winning three Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) individual championships and being named a Second Team Division III All-American in 2021.

During the last two summers, Simoes worked as a Camp Coach for two Power Five programs, doing so with the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto, California in 2022 and the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh in 2023.

“I am thrilled to add Jonny to our staff this season,” Alters shared.

“Jonny’s passion for the sport of swimming and dedication to growth as a collegiate coach was evident in the hiring process. I am excited to see the impact he will have on our student-athletes at OU.”

Since Oakland joined the Horizon League ahead of the 2013-14 academic year, both the Golden Grizzly men and women have claimed the swimming and diving conference championship in every season, combining for 20 titles over the last 10 years.