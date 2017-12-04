Johns Hopkins’ Kyle Otazu Tops D3 Rankings in 500 At ‘Big Al’ Open

Princeton ‘Big Al’ Open

Friday-Sunday, December 1-3rd

Princeton, New Jersey

Short course yards

Results (live link | complete results)

Final Team Scores

WOMEN

Princeton – 872 Brown – 725 Villanova – 673 William and Mary – 444 Miami (FL) – 397 Dartmouth – 319 Johns Hopkins – 241 Rutgers – 211 Rider – 41 Columbia – 26

MEN

Princeton – 1291.5 Brown – 610 Columbia – 488 Johns Hopkins – 440 William and Mary – 423 Villanova – 254.5 Dartmouth – 204 Rider – 184

Princeton swept their own invite, the “Big Al” Open, held on December 1st-3rd. The Tigers played host to fellow Ivy League competitors Brown, Columbia, and Dartmouth, as well as Rutgers (Big 10), Villanova (Big East), William and Mary (CAA), Rider (MAAC), University of Miami (ACC), and Division 3 team Johns Hopkins.

Every year, the Big Al Trophy, which is awarded for inspirational leadership, is voted on by the coaches at the meet. The award is named in honor the late Bruce Alan Ebersole, who swam for Princeton, and the invite is named after as well. The winners of the award this year were Emma Merrill of William and Mary, and Brett Seeley-Hacker of Dartmouth.

Kyle Otazu, a Senior from Johns Hopkins, swam to a #1 ranking for Division 3 in the 500 with his prelims performance of 4:25.30. Otazu went on to get 3rd in the final, while his prelims time would have gotten 2nd. Princeton Freshman Levy Nathan won the 500 with an NCAA B cut of 4:22.60, while Arthur Markley, another Princeton Freshman, came in 2nd with a 4:26.94.

Levy Nathan also won the mile in a speedy 15:14.85, well under the NCAA B cut of 15:30.39. Arthur Markley also came in 2nd in the mile, grabbing a B cut for himself with his time of 15:25.48.

Columbia Freshman Diving standout Jonathan Suckow won both the 1 and 3 meter men’s diving to continue his unbeaten collegiate career. Suckow also broke the Columbia school record in the 3 meter for the 3rd time this season with his score of 430.35.

Event Winners:

WOMEN

MEN