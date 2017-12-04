Johns Hopkins’ Kyle Otazu Tops D3 Rankings in 500 At ‘Big Al’ Open

Princeton ‘Big Al’ Open
- Friday-Sunday, December 1-3rd
- Princeton, New Jersey
- Short course yards
- Results (live link | complete results)
Final Team Scores
WOMEN
- Princeton – 872
- Brown – 725
- Villanova – 673
- William and Mary – 444
- Miami (FL) – 397
- Dartmouth – 319
- Johns Hopkins – 241
- Rutgers – 211
- Rider – 41
- Columbia – 26
MEN
- Princeton – 1291.5
- Brown – 610
- Columbia – 488
- Johns Hopkins – 440
- William and Mary – 423
- Villanova – 254.5
- Dartmouth – 204
- Rider – 184
Princeton swept their own invite, the “Big Al” Open, held on December 1st-3rd. The Tigers played host to fellow Ivy League competitors Brown, Columbia, and Dartmouth, as well as Rutgers (Big 10), Villanova (Big East), William and Mary (CAA), Rider (MAAC), University of Miami (ACC), and Division 3 team Johns Hopkins.
Every year, the Big Al Trophy, which is awarded for inspirational leadership, is voted on by the coaches at the meet. The award is named in honor the late Bruce Alan Ebersole, who swam for Princeton, and the invite is named after as well. The winners of the award this year were Emma Merrill of William and Mary, and Brett Seeley-Hacker of Dartmouth.
Kyle Otazu, a Senior from Johns Hopkins, swam to a #1 ranking for Division 3 in the 500 with his prelims performance of 4:25.30. Otazu went on to get 3rd in the final, while his prelims time would have gotten 2nd. Princeton Freshman Levy Nathan won the 500 with an NCAA B cut of 4:22.60, while Arthur Markley, another Princeton Freshman, came in 2nd with a 4:26.94.
Levy Nathan also won the mile in a speedy 15:14.85, well under the NCAA B cut of 15:30.39. Arthur Markley also came in 2nd in the mile, grabbing a B cut for himself with his time of 15:25.48.
Columbia Freshman Diving standout Jonathan Suckow won both the 1 and 3 meter men’s diving to continue his unbeaten collegiate career. Suckow also broke the Columbia school record in the 3 meter for the 3rd time this season with his score of 430.35.
Event Winners:
WOMEN
- 50 free: Taylor Seaman (Brown), 22.84
- 100 free: Manon Viguier (Miami), 49.21
- 200 free: Alexa Fabbri (Villanova), 1:46.99
- 500 free: Francesca Bertotto (Rutgers), 4:46.16
- 1650 free: Francesca Bertotto (Rutgers), 16:30.85
- 100 fly: Cathleen Li (Dartmouth), 54.11
- 200 fly: Isabel Reis (Princeton), 1:57.94
- 100 back: Darby Goodwin (Villanova), 54.20 (54.13 in prelims)
- 200 back: Darby Goodwin (Villanova), 1:55.74
- 100 breast: Jenny Ma (Princeton), 1:02.15
- 200 breast: Annie Kyriakidis (Miami), 2:13.37
- 200 IM: Darby Goodwin (Villanova), 2:00.24
- 400 IM: Joanna Curry (Princeton), 4:17.38
- 200 free relay: Brown (Maddie Salesky, Jessie Blake-West, Marley Cross, Taylor Seaman), 1:31.41
- 400 free relay: Brown (Maddie Salesky, Sarak Crosin, Marley Cross, Taylor Seaman), 3:18.56
- 800 free relay: Brown (Marley Cross, Sarah Cronin, Tatiana Prendella, Jackie Karpowicz), 7:18.24
- 200 medley relay: Princeton (Isabel Reis, Jenny Ma, Elsa Welshofer, Madelyn Veith), 1:41.40
- 400 medley relay: Princeton (Stephanie Nelson, Jenny Ma, Isabel Reis, Madelyn Veith), 3:40.94
- 1 meter diving: Addy Walkowiak (Rutgers), 332.15
- 3 meter diving: Addy Walkowiak (Rutgers), 324.85
MEN
- 50 free: Ben Schafer (Princeton), 20.09
- 100 free: Alexander Smilenov (Brown), 43.83
- 200 free: Murphy McQuet (Princeton), 1:36.21
- 500 free: Levy Nathan (Princeton), 4:22.60
- 1650 free: Levy Nathan (Princeton), 15:14.85
- 100 fly: Ben Schafer (Princeton), 47.70 (47.58 in prelims)
- 200 fly: Cole Buese (Princeton), 1:45.82
- 100 back: Coley Sullivan (Brown), 47.94
- 200 back: Coley Sullivan (Brown), 1:44.27
- 100 breast: Tyler Lin (Princeton), 54.92
- 200 breast: Jae Park (Columbia), 1:59.22
- 200 IM: Coley Sullivan (Brown), 1:47.46
- 400 IM: Shane Brett (Columbia), 3:50.77
- 200 free relay: Brown (Cody Cline, William Steele, Charles Steele, Alexander Smilenov), 1:20.00
- 400 free relay: Princeton (Joshua Brown, Murphy McQuet, Alexander Lewis, Ben Schafer), 2:55.26
- 800 free relay: Brown (Alexander Smilenov, Michael Lincoln, Cody Cline, Coley Sullivan), 6:30.35
- 200 medley relay: Brown (Cody Cline, Maximilian Pokutta, William Steele, Alexander Smilenov), 1:28.72
- 400 medley relay: Princeton (Alexander Lewis, Corey Lau, Ben Schafer, Christian Feiler), 3:13.89
- 1 meter diving: Jonathan Suckow (Columbia), 385.35
- 3 meter diving: Jonathan Suckow (Columbia), 430.35
