Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

John Shebat on 1st NCAA Title in Last NCAA Race: “Surreal” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

200 BACKSTROKE

  • NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73
  • U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73
  • Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73
  • 2018 Champion: Austin Katz, Texas – 1:37.53

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. John Shebat, Texas – 1:36.42
  2. Austin Katz, Texas – 1:36.45
  3. Bryce Mefford, Cal – 1:38.65
  4. Coleman Stewart, NC State – 1:38.81
  5. Daniel Carr, Cal – 1:39.33
  6. Clark Beach, Florida – 1:39.68
  7. Kane Follows, Hawaii – 1:40.14
  8. Zachary Poti, Arizona State – 1:40.38

Texas’s John Shebat blasted a huge front half to lead the 200 back field, hurting near the end but hanging on and holding off teammate and defending champ Austin Katz by a hair at the wall. Shebat was 1:36.42 and Katz 1:36.45 – they move to #2 and #3 all-time in the event, passing up Ryan Lochte. Only Lochte, Ryan Murphy and the Longhorn duo have been sub-1:37.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!