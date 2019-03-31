John Shebat on 1st NCAA Title in Last NCAA Race: “Surreal” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Reported by Jared Anderson.
200 BACKSTROKE
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73
- American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73
- U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73
- Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73
- 2018 Champion: Austin Katz, Texas – 1:37.53
Top 8 Finishers:
- John Shebat, Texas – 1:36.42
- Austin Katz, Texas – 1:36.45
- Bryce Mefford, Cal – 1:38.65
- Coleman Stewart, NC State – 1:38.81
- Daniel Carr, Cal – 1:39.33
- Clark Beach, Florida – 1:39.68
- Kane Follows, Hawaii – 1:40.14
- Zachary Poti, Arizona State – 1:40.38
Texas’s John Shebat blasted a huge front half to lead the 200 back field, hurting near the end but hanging on and holding off teammate and defending champ Austin Katz by a hair at the wall. Shebat was 1:36.42 and Katz 1:36.45 – they move to #2 and #3 all-time in the event, passing up Ryan Lochte. Only Lochte, Ryan Murphy and the Longhorn duo have been sub-1:37.
