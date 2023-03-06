Jillian Cox Caps Off Great Weekend with 16:03 1650 FR: College Station Sectional Day 4

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – COLLEGE STATION

On the final day of the Speedo Sectional meet in College Station, TX, Longhorn Aquatics 17-year-old Jillian Cox finished out her exceptional meet with another huge swim, this time in the 1650 free. Cox won the women’s 1650 free in 16:03.42, taking a little over seven seconds off her previous best time of 16:11.10. Cox’s previous best was set at a Sectional meet last March. Last night, she was fantastic in her race, splitting 5:22.07 on the first 550 yards, 5:25.88 on the middle 550, then came roaring home in a blistering 5:15.47 on the final 550. She closed very fast, splitting 27.95, 27.71, and 26.80 respectively on the final three 50s of the race.

Magnolia Aquatic Club’s Dean Jones, 17, won the men’s 1650 free in 15:02.73, marking an enormous personal best. Jones’ previous best in the event was a 15:31.65, which he had just swim in January of this year, less than two months ago. He swam a very consistent race too, splitting 4:59.29 on the first 550 yards, 5:04.24 on the middle 550, and 4:59.20 on the final 550.

Lubbock Swim Team 17-year-old Jones Lambert came in second in the men’s mile, swimming a 15:10.99, which took five seconds off his best time in the event. Another 17-yera-old, South Texas Aquatics’ Connor Fry, had a huge swam as well, finishing third in 15:13.17. Fry’s previous best was a 15:27.13, which he swam in December of 2022, about three months ago.

Mansfield Aquatic Club 18-year-old Katie Walker won the women’s 200 fly in 1:56.86, touching first by well over a second. Walker’s personal best is a 1:56.24, which she swam at Winter Juniors West this past December. Last night, she was great through the first 150 of the race, splitting 26.31, 29.64, and 29.77 respectively on each of the first three 50s. She then faded a bit on the final lap, coming home in 31.14.

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics’ Arthur Balva, 18, won the men’s 200 fly in 1:45.38. The time was a bit off his personal best of 1:44.55, which he swam at Winter Juniors West as well.

Metroplex Aquatics 16-year-old Camille Murray had a huge swim to win the women’s 100 back, clocking a 51.81. Murray blew away her previous best of 52.99, which she had swum at Winter Juniors West, taking over a second off that mark. She was out in 25.08 then came home in 26.73.

Longhorn Aquatics 18-year-old Daniel Li won the men’s 100 back in 48.18, clipping his previous best of 48.57.

It was Texas Ford Aquatics post-grad Miranda Tucker who won the women’s 200 IM, swimming a 1:59.70. Another Texas Ford Aquatics post-grad, Marina Spadoni, won the women’s 50 free in 22.30.

Alamo Area Aquatic Association 17-year-old Jada Scott came in second in the women’s 50 free, swimming a 22.36. That time clips her best in the event, which was a 22.42 that she had just swum two weeks ago at the UIL 6A State Championship.

17-year-old Ethan Harrington out of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics won the men’s 50 free in 19.76. The time comes in a bit off his personal best of 19.45, which he swam at Winter Juniors West this past December.

First Colony Swim Team’s Logan Brown won his third event on the meet, taking the men’s 200 IM in 1:44.60. The performance marks a personal best for Brown, beating out his previous mark of 1:45.09, which he swam at the UIL 6A State Championship about two weeks ago.