Jesuit Sweeps Oregon 6A Titles; Boys’ State Meet Closest Showdown Since 1991

OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships

Feb. 16-17, 2024

Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center Beaverton, Oregon

SCY (25 yards)

Championship Central

Results

Boys Team Scores

Jesuit – 93.5 Sunset – 92 West Linn – 78 Glencoe – 76 Nelson – 64

The Sunset boys broke an OSAA record in Saturday’s 400 freestyle relay finale, but Jesuit did just enough with its 3rd-place finish to escape with a second consecutive 6A team crown by just 1.5 points — the slimmest margin of victory at the state meet since Sheldon back in 1991.

Jesuit’s total of 93.5 points was the lowest winning point total since the 1960s, but it was still good for the school’s eighth state championship in the past nine meets and 10th overall.

Sunset won the 400 free relay in 3:06.09 courtesy of sophomore Luca Ignatescu (47.69), senior Charlie Settle (47.97), sophomore Victor Krautsov (45.36), and senior Andrew Ignatescu (45.07). They combined to take down Jesuit’s former state record of 3:07.67 from 2019. Jesuit placed 3rd in 3:08.50, clinching the 6A title by a hair.

Sunset also broke an OSAA record in the 200 free relay (1:25.78) thanks to Krautsov (21.36), senior Nick Braun (21.24), Luca Ignatescu (22.24), and Andrew Ignatescu (20.94).

One of the best races of the weekend came in the 200 free, where Nelson senior Mason Hopper (1:38.60) held off a late charge from Boston University commit Andrew Ignatescu (1:38.66) by just .06 seconds. Hopper, an Arizona commit, also took the 100 free title in 45.16 and anchored Nelson’s runner-up 200 free relay (1:27.16) in 20.63. He has been as fast as 44.47 in the 100 free and 1:37.66 in the 200 free, both in December. Last year, Hopper triumphed in the 200 free (1:40.43) and took 2nd in the 100 free (44.79).

The 100 fly was also a nail-biter as Glencoe senior Nate Steiner defended his title in 49.79, just .01 seconds ahead of Lincoln senior Diego Hodge (49.80). Steiner was slightly faster during his victory last year (49.73).

Steiner’s freshman teammate, Nico Lee, pulled off an impressive win in the 500 free (4:36.52) less than a second ahead of Sunset sophomore Luca Ignatescu (4:37.38). Glencoe boasted a third individual champion in the 100 fly, where senior Pitt commit Mason Leach touched first in 49.23.

Earlier in the meet, Steiner, Lee, and Leach combined their talents on Glencoe’s 200 medley relay (1:33.14), sneaking under the previous 6A meet record set last year by Nelson (1:33.38). Lee led off with a 23.70 back, Steiner followed with a 25.30 breast, Leach split 21.73 on the fly leg, and senior Chris Lee anchored with a 22.41 free. The Glencoe boys certainly established themselves as a program on the rise after putting only two swimmers into A-finals at this meet last year.

West Linn senior Matthew Sexton secured a 200 IM victory in 1:49.66, shaving almost a second off his previous best (1:50.32) from 2022. The Utah commit also earned a runner-up finish in the 100 back (50.21) behind Leach.

Nelson sophomore Drew Eubanks repeated as the 100 breast champion in 55.56, dropping .13 seconds off his previous-best 55.69 from December. He added a 4th-place effort in the 200 IM (1:54.36) along with a personal-best 49.17 leadoff on his squad’s 400 free relay (3:12.93) that placed 4th.

Lake Oswego senior Minsong Kim dominated the 50 free in 21.05, shaving a quarter of a second off his best time from December (21.30).

Girls Recap

Team Scores

Jesuit – 107 Lakeridge – 93 West Linn – 57 Lincoln – 55 David Douglas – 42

The Jesuit girls came away with the 6A team title without boasting a single individual champion — the first time that has happened in two decades.

Jesuit used seven individual scorers and three strong relays to carry the squad to a second consecutive crown. It was Jesuit’s fourth win in the past five seasons and the program’s 12th all-time.

The individual star of the meet was Lake Oswego junior AnneMarie Vlaic, who dethroned two-time defending champion Sydney Wilson in the 500 free. Vlaic reached the wall in 4:57.15, two seconds ahead of Wilson’s 4:59.31. Wilson, an Arizona commit, won the 2022 title in 4:54.03 and last year with a 4:58.11.

Vlaic, an SMU commit, brought home another state title in the 100 fly (54.67), where she outdueled West Linn senior Maeve DeYoung (54.78) in a tight finish. In the process, Vlaic became the first Lake Oswego girl in the past 24 years to win multiple individual titles at the state meet. DeYoung, a Missouri commit, defended her 100 back title in 55.17, just off her personal-best 54.76 from last month.

Barlow senior Kaitlyn Logue came from behind to capture the 200 free crown in 1:53.54, becoming the first individual champion from her school since 2008. She knocked more than a second off her previous best from December (1:55.17). David Douglas freshman Ariya Abdullah also ended a lengthy title drought for her school in the 50 free (23.41), becoming the first individual champion from the Northeast Portland program since 2009.

Just like her older brother, Matthew, West Linn sophomore Lauren Sexton clinched a state title in the 200 IM (2:04.83). She has been as fast as 2:03.98 last month.

Lakeridge senior Rae Dodson dropped more than a second in the 100 breast (1:02.62) to help her squad place 2nd in the team standings. The Marist commit’s best time heading into the meet was 1:04.12 from December.

Lakeridge culminated the meet with a 400 free relay victory in 3:33.30, holding off Jesuit by just .07 seconds. Unfortunately for Lakeridge, the clutch performance by Sydney Brandvold (54.17), Zoe Chen (54.22), Helena Huettemeyer (52.24), and Jessica Paulsen (52.67) wasn’t enough for them to leapfrog Jesuit in the overall team standings.