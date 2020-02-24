Jesuit Sweeps Oregon 6A State Titles; Dobler Downs 50 Free State Record

OREGON 6A HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 21-22, 2020

Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

Jesuit 110.5 Sunset 89.5 West Linn 63 Bend 53 Oregon City 48

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

Jesuit 124 Lakeridge 68 West Linn 44 Sunset 41 Roseburg 39

Aloha’s Kaitlyn Dobler, a USC commit, took down multiple State Records and a National Public High School Record at the Oregon 6A State Championships. In the 100 breast, Dobler raced to a lifetime best 58.35, clipping the former National Public High School Record set by Emily Weiss in 2018. Dobler was also the 50 free champion in 22.30 for a new State Record. That was just 9 hundredths shy of her lifetime best 22.21 from Winter Juniors.

The Jesuit boys and girls swept the team titles. Combined, they won 8 events. Jesuit set a new State Record in the boys’ 200 medley relay. Nick Simons led them off with a 23.21 back split, handing off to Marco Nosack for a 25.95 breast leg. Diego Nosack, a freshman, put up a 23.37 on the fly. Matthias Kreutzer then anchored them to victory in 20.89 as they set the record in 1:33.42. That clipped the former mark set by Sunset in 2013.

Simons picked up an individual double for Jesuit. He shaved a few tenths off his best to win the 100 fly in 50.16. Simons was just off his best from Winter Juniors as he won the 100 back title in 49.57. Relay teammate Kreutzer went on to win the individual 50 free in a lifetime best 21.41. Marco Nosack was within 3 tenths of his best from Winter Juniors as he won the 100 breast in 56.40.

Jesuit sophomore Fay Marie Lustria put up an individual win for the girls. She was half a second shy of her best as she dominated in 54.93. Jesuit also won the girls’ 200 medley relay and boys’ 400 free relay.

Central Catholic’s Kevin Keil missed the State Record in the 200 IM by just 5 hundredths. He dropped nearly 2 seconds with his 1:48.06. The record stands as a 1:48.01 done by Van Mathias in 2018. Keil was also the 500 free champion, dropping over 4 seconds in 4:30.80.

Additional Event Winners