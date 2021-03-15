Jenks Sectional: Hayes Swims 22.77 50 FR, Takes .76 Seconds Off Week-Old PB

SPEEDO SECTIONALS – JENKS, OK

March 11-14, 2021

Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, Jenks, OK

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile

Springfield Aquatics 17-year-old Kate McCarville was a double event winner on the final day of the Jenks Sectional meet, winning the women’s 1500 free and 200 IM. McCarville began with a 17:01.30 to win the 1500, establishing a new personal best. The swim marked a 15.28-second improvement for the Tennessee recuit. She went on to win the 200 IM, swimming a 2:16.68, which was a best time by 0.09 seconds. Teammate Aubree Brouwer, also 17, swam a 2:19.47 for 2nd place, marking her first time under 2:20 in the event.

15-year-old Piper McNeil from American Energy Swim Club won the women’s 100 back with a 1:03.15. The swim marked a massive personal best for McNeil, who entered the meet with a top mark of 1:05.71. Another 15-year-old, Avery Karl out of Empire KC Swim Club, took the women’s 50 free with a 25.83. Karl dipped just under her personal best with the swim, dropping 0.15 seconds.

17-year-old Aiden Hayes of Sooner Swim Club swam another personal best tonight, clocking a 22.77 in the 50 free. The swim was an enormous drop for Hayes, coming in 0.76 seconds under his previous best time, which was from the San Antonio Pro Swim Series just one week ago. Hayes picked up an Olympic Trials Wave I cut in the event, and is just 0.06 seconds off the Wave II cut.

@hayitsaiden 👀👀👀 is on 🔥🔥🔥. Final night of @SpeedoUSA Sectionals in Jenks. Aiden dipped under 23 for the first time in the LcM 50 Free with a 22.77. Way to go kid! @swimswamnews @nnhsathletics1 @nick_sardis @clayhorning @ClubSooner pic.twitter.com/cvCtqnQVDV — Ben and Becky Hayes (@benandbecky123) March 15, 2021

Nate Germonprez, a 16-year-old from iNspire Swim Team, won the men’s 200 IM convincingly with a 2:04.91. Germonprez blew away his previous best of 2:07.31, which was only swum 3 weeks ago. Germonprez got out to a fast start, splitting 26.76 on fly and 32.04 on back for a 58.80 on the first 100. He then brought the race home with a 36.01 breast split, and 30.10 on free.

Mateo Miceli, also from iNspire, won the men’s 100 back in 56.01. Miceli, 18, was faster in prelims, swimming a 55.97, and establishing a new lifetime best. He picked up an Olympic Trials Wave I cut in the event, and is closing in on the Wave II cut (55.51). Luke Barr, Miceli’s teammate, came in 2nd with a 56.32. The swim was a personal best by 0.21 seconds for Barr, who already had the Wave I cut.

Alec Enyeart, a Tsunami Swim Team 17-year-old, won the men’s 1500 free. Enyeart, who has done well in the men’s free events this weekend, swam a 16:10.56 to touch first by 24 seconds. The swim marked a 3-second drop for Enyeart.