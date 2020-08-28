Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

JASF Names Substance, Provides Details On Matsumoto Warning

We reported on the news that World Championships silver medalist in Gwangju, Katsuo Matsumoto of Japan, received a warning from FINA involving a positive result for a banned substance.

You can read our original report here, which relays how the 23-year-old freestyle ace tested positive for a then-unnamed substance, albeit with barely detectable traces noted. After providing FINA with information concerning what he ate while training in Mexico at the time the positive result was rendered, swimming’s overarching governing body issued a warning.

Now, the Japanese Swimming Association (JASF) has followed up with additional details concerning Matsumoto’s case. Below is the timeline provided by the JASF. You can read their fulls statement here.

May 28, 2020

  • FINA notified Matsumoto he had tested positive for banned substance clenbuterol as a result of an out-of-competition test conducted on February 26th. At the time Matsumoto was partaking in a high-altitude training camp in Mexico.
  • FINA indicated that the amount was so minute, that the entity asked for a food journal from Matsumoto to reveal what he ate while in Mexico.

June 26, 2020

  • Matsumoto provided the requested details to FINA.
July 6, 2020
  • JASF received acknowledgment from FINA of the food details and, as a result, the DCR Board determined that the substance had been unintentionally ingested in food while in Mexico.
  • As such, the JASF determined that there was no anti-doping rule violation.

The JASF reminds its constituents of previous warnings regarding the possibility of clenbuterol contamination in meat from China and Mexico.

