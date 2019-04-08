Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Japanese Worlds Qualifiers Through End of Japanese C’ships

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Japanese Swimming Championships wrapped up tonight in Tokyo, with 3 more events seeing World Championships qualifying times. Swimmers will still have one more chance to make the grade with next month’s Japan Open Swim.

We’ll publish the initial roster announced by the Japanese Swimming Federation shortly, knowing it should be expanded after next month.

Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s:

Individual Events:

Relays:

  • Yasuhiro Koseki – medley
  • Hiroko Makino – medley
  • Ryosuke Irie – medley
  • Misaki Sekiguchi – medley
  • Natsumi Sakai – medley
  • Naoki Mizunuma – medley
  • Rio Shirai– 4×200 free
  • Chihiro Igarashi -4x200m free
  • Tomomi Aoki – 4x200m free
  • Nagisa Imemoto – 4x200m free
  • Katsumi Namakura – 4x100m free
  • Shinri Shioura – 4x100m free
  • Katsuhiro Matsumoto – 4x100m free
  • Kaiya Seki – 4x100m free

Bachstelze

You forgot Hasegawa on the women’s 200 fly. OTOH, Koseki did not hit the QT on the 50 breast

