James Magnussen To Star In Enhanced Games Documentary

Former sprint freestyle star and multi-time world champion James Magnussen will star in a recently announced documentary about the Enhanced Games, the controversial multi-sport event that won’t subject athletes to drug testing.
The Enhanced Games, which first came into the public sphere last summer, are financially supported by billionaire Peter Thiel and planned to be held in 2025.
In February, Magnussen said he would “juice to the gills” at the event to try and break the world record in the men’s 50 freestyle, which Thiel confirmed would land the Australian a $1 million paycheck.
On Thursday, Magnussen announced on Instagram that he will star in a documentary about the Enhanced Games created by American actor and Wrexham F.C. co-owner Rob McElhenney.
McElhenney’s “More Better Productions” company will partner with Ridley Scott Associates (RSA) to co-produce the documentary, which will likely be a series rather than a full-length feature.
RSA notably co-produced Netflix’s docuseries on English footballer and singer Robbie Williams.
“More Better is honored to partner with RSA to help tell the extraordinary story behind the Enhanced Games,” McElhenney told Variety.
“From the moment we discovered this competition was in the works, we knew this deserved a deep exploration through a thoughtful docu-series lens.”
Magnussen will be one of 10 athletes to feature in the documentary, which will “examine the moral ambiguity that surrounds the endeavor including whether the competition is encouraging potentially harmful practices or simply a modern solution to the continuing problem of doping across the sporting industry, much in the same way some creatives are trying to adopt new technology rather than fight it,” according to Variety.
The 32-year-old Magnussen was one of the world’s top sprinters during the 2010s, storming to gold in the men’s 100 free at the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai while also leading Australia to gold in the 400 free relay and adding a silver in the medley relay.
After ripping a time of 47.10 at the 2012 Australian Olympic Trials, the fastest ever in a textile suit up until 2016, Magnussen settled for silver at the London Olympic Games, finishing .01 behind American Nathan Adrian (47.52 to 47.53).
Magnussen also won bronze on Australia’s 400 medley relay in London, and added a third Olympic medal with a 400 free relay bronze in Rio.
He defended his world title in the 100 free in 2013, and after also winning the Commonwealth Games title in the event in 2014, dealt with a few injuries in late 2014 and early 2015 that kept him off the major international stage until the Rio Olympics.
He won another relay medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, and formally announced his retirement in 2019.
The Enhanced Games have come under scrutiny, as you’d expect, including World Athletics president Sebastian Coe calling it “bollocks” and the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) saying it’s “dangerous and irresponsible.”
I’ve said it before I’ll say it again: this is stupid
How to speed run destroying your legacy:
I mean, he was doing a pretty good job of that from the very beginning
I’m borderline more interested in whether an average joe could “juice to the gils” and put up some record breaking times. Probably not. But how far could it take, let’s say, a 50.xx in a 100 freestyle LCM? 48? 47?
It seems like the documentary will shine some light on how to take performance enhancing drugs in the healthiest way possible, which is very important.
i bet for that it would just be learning the technique (considering the average person doesn’t have competitive swim experience) would take longer than gaining the strength to go sub 50. Maybe getting used to that mass in the water as well.
If it’s acceptable to pay NFL players to subject themselves to the risk of getting CTE for everyone’s entertainment I’m not sure why the enhanced games are so controversial
Yeah I mean we literally have sports where the objective is to beat the sh*t out of your competitors lol. I get the negativity around the enhanced games but personally I’m intrigued.
Only thing that rubs me off is the “together we’ll show what it means to be an athlete, a true champion” bit in the video, but he’s probably being paid to say that I guess.
I hear you, but I disagree. The NFL is pretty actively doing it’s best to prevent serious injury, just look at some of the rather lame tackling rule changes they made for the 24-25 season. The only thing they aren’t doing is improving the helmets – they wear much more protective helmets during practice and training camp, when there are hardly any tackles, but “clean” and “cool” helmets during games.
The Dolphins were somewhat questionable in how they treated Tua’s injury in the 22-23 season, and I think the NFL has cracked down on it. If I remember correctly he was shaky in standing up after a tackle, and then he proceeded to play the next down…something along those lines.