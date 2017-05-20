JAPAN OPEN 2017
- Thursday, May 18th (official training); Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 21st (competition)
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- LCM
- Prelims at 9:30am local (8:30pm EDT)/Finals at 4pm local (3am EDT)
- Meet Central
- Entry Lists (in Japanese)
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Live Stream
- Entry Lists/Live Results (English)
British national James Guy said he’s surprised by his performance this week at the Japan Open, and that it gives him encouraging signs about his potential this summer.
After a personal best in the 200 fly on day 1 for a bronze medal, Guy won the 400 free on day 2 in 3:46.61, which is his best time of the year so far and one of the fastest in his personal history outside of National Championship and World Championship/Olympic meets.
“It’s been a bit of a surprise to swim this way off the back of the training we’ve been doing,” Guy said. “It’s a good sign for the rest of the season and gives me confidence.”
On the opposite side of the coin is Guy’s compatriot Adam Peaty, who said that he was hoping for a faster time than his 26.94 to win the 50 breaststroke.
“I’d have liked to go a little bit faster tonight but when you’re in such a hard block of training it’s difficult to get the speed up there but I’m more than happy with that,” Peaty said.
Other post-session quotables:
- “That was a good race that felt a lot better than this morning,. It is what I was expecting around about now in the season. I’d like to go faster as the meet goes on so I can go to Budapest with even more confidence.” – Ben Proud after winning the 50 fly in 23.31
- “I thought my performance was ok. It wasn’t far off my British Record which I swam at the national championships last month so I’m pretty happy with that.” – Imogen Clark after winning the women’s 50 breaststroke in 30.63. Her British Record is 30.21.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "James Guy Says Japan Swims So Far Have Been a “Surprise”"
It’s like when Indy wrestlers go to NJPW