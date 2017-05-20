James Guy Says Japan Swims So Far Have Been a “Surprise”

JAPAN OPEN 2017

British national James Guy said he’s surprised by his performance this week at the Japan Open, and that it gives him encouraging signs about his potential this summer.

After a personal best in the 200 fly on day 1 for a bronze medal, Guy won the 400 free on day 2 in 3:46.61, which is his best time of the year so far and one of the fastest in his personal history outside of National Championship and World Championship/Olympic meets.

“It’s been a bit of a surprise to swim this way off the back of the training we’ve been doing,” Guy said. “It’s a good sign for the rest of the season and gives me confidence.”

On the opposite side of the coin is Guy’s compatriot Adam Peaty, who said that he was hoping for a faster time than his 26.94 to win the 50 breaststroke.

“I’d have liked to go a little bit faster tonight but when you’re in such a hard block of training it’s difficult to get the speed up there but I’m more than happy with that,” Peaty said.

Other post-session quotables: