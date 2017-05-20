Dynamo Swim Club Names Co-Interim Head Coaches After Turcotte Passing

The Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta, Georgia has named two as interim co-head coaches in the wake of the unexpected death of former head coach Jason Turcotte two weeks ago.

Rich Murphy will lead Dynamo’s “competitive performance efforts,” the club said in an announcement. Murphy has been with Dynamo for 10+ years, interrupted only by a brief stint as the head coach of the University of Houston women’s team. He was previously dynamo’s Associate Head Coach and Director of Competitive Performance and served as the lead coach of the Senior 1 group at the team’s Alpharetta site.

Murphy holds ASCA level 5 certification and is the direct coach of U.S. National Team member Michael Taylor.

Beth Winkowski will lead swim team operations and team administration and will serve as the head site coach of the Chamblee Senior 1 group, where she’ll be assisted by Mary Buzeta and Mike Ross. Like Murphy, she has served as associate head coach for the program and has been the lead coach for the Chamblee site. She has been with Dynamo since 2004 and was the interim head coach from 2005-2006 as well.

Winkowski was the 2015 ASCA National Age Group Coach of the Year and is a two-time winner as the Georgia Age Group Coach of the Year. She served as the head coach of the women’s 2017 USA Swimming National Select Camp.

Brian Wrighton and Nick Graves continue to serve as assistant head coach and head age group coach, respectively.