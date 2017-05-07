Thoughts and Prayers Go Out to the Late Jason Turcotte and Family

Jason Turcotte, head coach and CEO of Dynamo Swim Club in Georgia, passed away over the weekend. He was selected to be the head coach for the boys of Team USA at the 2017 World Jr Championships, which will take place this summer in Indianapolis. You can read more about Jason’s accomplishments right here.

Condolences and remembrances came from every corner of the country after the news. From both 2016 Olympic coaches David Marsh and Bob Bowman, from some of the great centers of our sport in Carmel and Stanford and Nashville and Knoxville. The breadth of the response highlights the breadth of coach Turcotte’s impact.

Below is a selection of social media posts from the outpouring of support that went out today after the announcement of his passing. We offer our condolences here at SwimSwam, and we hope this will stand, in whatever way it can, as a memorial for him. Jason clearly touched the lives of many – athletes and peers alike. His dedication to Dynamo, and to the sport of swimming, in general, will be missed. The legacy that he created at Dynamo and in our sport will live on in his memory.

Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Jason Turcotte. A brilliant coach and a strong mentor for so many. He will be greatly missed. RIP. Posted by Bob Bowman on Sunday, May 7, 2017

More heartbreak in the Georgia Swimming family as we mourn the passing of @DynamoSwimClub Head Coach Jason Turcotte. #gaswimmingfam — Georgia Swimming LSC (@GA_Swimming) May 7, 2017

We honor Jason Turcotte before tonight's #ArenaProSwim finale. Thoughts are with his family, friends, @DynamoSwimClub & the swim community. pic.twitter.com/TjEaGExA2M — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) May 7, 2017

@USASwimLive A very sad news out of Dynamo SC! Turcotte family and USA swimming family lost an amazing human being in Jason! Rest In Peace❤️ — jon urbanchek (@jonurb) May 7, 2017

Terribly saddened by this news. A wonderful coach and man… thoughts and prayers with the Turcotte family and with @DynamoSwimClub https://t.co/IJn7QXOy35 — Katie Meili (@Katie_Meili) May 7, 2017

Crushed to hear of the passing of Jason Turcotte. Love, positive thoughts & prayers for the Dynamo & Turcotte family. — Tyler Fenwick (@UTCoachFenwick) May 7, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to Dynamo Swim Club and the Turcotte family. Jason was a tremendous coach and person — Preston Parrish (@SCCoachP45) May 7, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with @DynamoSwimClub and the Turcotte family. RIP Jason https://t.co/W7765HG73V — GPAC Swim Team (@GPACSwimTeam) May 7, 2017

Kick boards up. Sunkist sending heartfelt swimmer salute to @DynamoSwimClub prayers to the team and Turcotte family. https://t.co/KGcZvvgUki — David Orr (@CoachDavidOrr) May 7, 2017

This is really really not cool. RIP to a staple of Georgia Swimming. https://t.co/EmvOD7fVXS — Mike Radford (@Michael_Rad1) May 7, 2017

Jason was a mentor and as great a person as you could meet in our sport. Please join me in a prayer for his family an loved ones https://t.co/QsalPvpG00 — chris webb (@webbswim) May 7, 2017

Absolutely crushing news. Jason was truly one of the great people in our sport. Thoughts to his family and all of @DynamoSwimClub https://t.co/c2oqcZpEMu — Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) May 7, 2017

Thoughts and Prayers from our team to yours @DynamoSwimClub https://t.co/T1J1nEZBnc — SouthWest Aquatics (@SouthWestAquati) May 7, 2017

Tragic @jasonturx one of the finest coaches and man passed last night- please pray for Heidi & the kids & all @DynamoSwimClub pic.twitter.com/xdVIDq0Nld — David Marsh (@dmswimmac) May 7, 2017

No words to express my sadness for the loss of this amazing father, great mentor & good friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. https://t.co/6hgllKcwIU — Ian J. Murray (@CSCCoachMurray) May 7, 2017

NAC's thoughts and prayers are with the @DynamoSwimClub family after news of their loss. https://t.co/RWd0TPjEMj — Nashville Aqtc. Club (@NACswim) May 7, 2017

Sad news from the swim community. Many of our swimmers come from Dynamo. Our thoughts are with his family & Dynamo. https://t.co/q1eXntpEg2 — AHSRaiderSwimDive (@RaiderSwimDive) May 8, 2017

Very saddened to hear about Jason Turcotte. He was such a giving person & made the world better. Prayers to his family & @DynamoSwimClub — andy kershaw (@andykershaw03) May 7, 2017