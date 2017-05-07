Thoughts and Prayers Go Out to the Late Jason Turcotte and Family

  2 Karl Ortegon | May 07th, 2017 | News

Jason Turcotte, head coach and CEO of Dynamo Swim Club in Georgia, passed away over the weekend. He was selected to be the head coach for the boys of Team USA at the 2017 World Jr Championships, which will take place this summer in Indianapolis. You can read more about Jason’s accomplishments right here.

Condolences and remembrances came from every corner of the country after the news. From both 2016 Olympic coaches David Marsh and Bob Bowman, from some of the great centers of our sport in Carmel and Stanford and Nashville and Knoxville. The breadth of the response highlights the breadth of coach Turcotte’s impact.

Below is a selection of social media posts from the outpouring of support that went out today after the announcement of his passing. We offer our condolences here at SwimSwam, and we hope this will stand, in whatever way it can, as a memorial for him. Jason clearly touched the lives of many – athletes and peers alike. His dedication to Dynamo, and to the sport of swimming, in general, will be missed. The legacy that he created at Dynamo and in our sport will live on in his memory.

Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Jason Turcotte. A brilliant coach and a strong mentor for so many. He will be greatly missed. RIP.

Posted by Bob Bowman on Sunday, May 7, 2017

2 Comments on "Thoughts and Prayers Go Out to the Late Jason Turcotte and Family"

Bunner Mama

So sad to hear of the sudden passing of Coach Jason. Cheering from the Chattahoochee Gold section, we have had so many great memories of watching his swimmers accomplish amazing things in the pool over the last decade. We will be praying for Jason, for his family, and for his Dynamo family in the coming days. So very sorry.

11 hours 15 minutes ago
Mike Murray

Jason was one of the finest examples of American Swimming Coaches. Humble, humorous, intensely positive and his rapport with the athletes was evident to all who knew him. He remembered everyone and always asked how things were going, or how someone was doing; he was quick to make sure that you would say hello to mutual friends. This is a loss for all of us in our swimming community.

34 minutes ago
About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon is a swimmer and lifeguard from Evanston, IL, just north of Chicago. He's currently pursuing a sociology major and writing certificate at Wesleyan University (the one in Connecticut), and he Instagrams a lot. He is a proud 5th place finisher at the 2016 Olympic Trials media race, where …

