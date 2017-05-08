Vols Get 1st Class of 2018 Verbal Commitment from Versatile Hannah Foster

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Hannah Foster has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee beginning with the 2018-19 season. Foster is currently a junior at St. Ursula Academy. She swims year-round for Mason Manta Rays. Foster announced via her Twitter account:

“I am so extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Tennessee. I would never be here without the best family, coaches, and friends who have been with me through it all. I also want to thank Coach Kredich and his staff for giving me the opportunity to represent Tennessee on the next level of my swimming. I had the opportunity to visit many schools on unofficial visits, and I chose Tennessee because of the Coaches, TEAM, and program vision. Go Vols!”

Foster has a wide range of talents in the pool. As a freshman at St. Ursula’s she swam the 50 free and 100 free, placing third in each, at the 2015 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament. The following year she competed in the 200 IM (runner-up) and 100 free (fourth).

Swimming for Mason Manta Rays, Foster placed 8th in the 200 free at 2016 Winter Juniors East. She was also a finalist in the 100 free (18th) and 200 IM (11th). Most recently she won the 200 IM, was runner-up in the 200 free, and third in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breast at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup. Her top times include:

  • 200 IM – 1:59.32
  • 400 IM – 4:17.67
  • 200 free – 1:47.49
  • 100 free – 49.95
  • 50 free – 23.14
  • 100 breast – 1:03.17
  • 100 back – 56.00

